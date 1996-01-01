Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Everyone draws their chairs different. How do you know if yours is right?
The 3 important factors when drawing chairs
There’s only 3 things that you have to keep track of when you draw a chair.
Distance between groups
Cis vs. Trans
Equatorial Preference (determines conformers)
As long as these factors are the same between chairs, they are the same, regardless of what they look like!
Determine if the following pair of chairs are identical, conformers or different.
