4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes

Chair Flip

Everyone draws their chairs different. How do you know if yours is right? 

Determining Which Chairs are Equivalent

The 3 important factors when drawing chairs

There’s only 3 things that you have to keep track of when you draw a chair.


Distance between groups

Cis vs. Trans

Equatorial Preference (determines conformers)

As long as these factors are the same between chairs, they are the same, regardless of what they look like!

2
Problem

Determine if the following pair of chairs are identical, conformers or different.

3
Problem

Determine if the following pair of chairs are identical, conformers or different.

4
Problem

Determine if the following pair of chairs are identical, conformers or different.

