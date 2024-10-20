Test 1:Plane of Symmetry quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is an example of a testcross? A testcross involves crossing an individual with a dominant phenotype but unknown genotype with a homozygous recessive individual.

What is a test cross? A test cross is a genetic cross between an individual with an unknown genotype and a homozygous recessive individual to determine the unknown genotype.

What is the greatest benefit of using a testcross to determine an unknown genotype? The greatest benefit of a testcross is that it can reveal the unknown genotype of an organism with a dominant phenotype by analyzing the phenotypes of the offspring.

Which of the following would be a testcross? A testcross would be crossing a plant with a dominant phenotype but unknown genotype with a plant that is homozygous recessive.

Which of the following represents a test cross? A test cross is represented by crossing an organism with a dominant phenotype and unknown genotype with a homozygous recessive organism.

What is the internal line of symmetry test used for? The internal line of symmetry test is used to determine if a molecule is achiral by checking for a line of symmetry.

Why is the internal line of symmetry test limited in its application? The internal line of symmetry test is limited because it is primarily useful for analyzing ring structures.

What does it mean if a molecule has an internal line of symmetry? If a molecule has an internal line of symmetry, it is considered achiral, meaning it is identical to its mirror image.

How can you identify an achiral molecule using the internal line of symmetry test? An achiral molecule can be identified if it has an internal line of symmetry, indicating it is identical to its mirror image.