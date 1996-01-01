Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
The simplest test for chirality is symmetry. If a molecule has an internal line of symmetry, it is achiral.
How and when to use the internal line of symmetry test.
This is what we call a Hawthorne Projection. It’s a way to visualize rings in 3D. It’s really easy to tell if these molecules have a plane of symmetry or not.
Determining Chirality with Plane of Symmetry
This is a 2D ringed structure. It’s super easy to predict a plane of symmetry on this one.
Determining Chirality with Plane of Symmetry
The plane of symmetry is allowed to split atoms! Just look for any line that can create equal images on both sides.
Determining Chirality with Plane of Symmetry
Do you think TEST 1 will work well on this molecule? Why or why not?
Determining Chirality with Plane of Symmetry