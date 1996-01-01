Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry

Organic Chemistry

5. Chirality

Test 1:Plane of Symmetry

The simplest test for chirality is symmetry. If a molecule has an internal line of symmetry, it is achiral

1

concept

How and when to use the internal line of symmetry test.

  • Unfortunately, this test is only practical for rings.

This is what we call a Hawthorne Projection. It’s a way to visualize rings in 3D. It’s really easy to tell if these molecules have a plane of symmetry or not. 

2

example

Determining Chirality with Plane of Symmetry

This is a 2D ringed structure. It’s super easy to predict a plane of symmetry on this one. 

3

example

Determining Chirality with Plane of Symmetry

The plane of symmetry is allowed to split atoms! Just look for any line that can create equal images on both sides. 

4

example

Determining Chirality with Plane of Symmetry

Do you think TEST 1 will work well on this molecule? Why or why not?

5

example

Determining Chirality with Plane of Symmetry

