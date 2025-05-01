What is a stereocenter? A stereocenter is any atom that creates a stereoisomer after swapping groups, resulting in molecules with different shapes or configurations.

Why is the internal line of symmetry test not reliable for chains and branches? Because it does not effectively determine chirality in non-cyclic molecules like chains and branches.

What is the gold standard test for determining chirality in most molecules? The stereocenter test is the gold standard for determining chirality in most molecules.

How do you identify a stereocenter in a molecule? If swapping two groups on an atom results in a different molecule, that atom is a stereocenter.

What happens when you swap a bromine and a hydrogen on a stereocenter carbon? You get a different molecule with a different shape, indicating the presence of a stereocenter.

What is a chiral center? A chiral center is an atom with four different substituents attached to it.