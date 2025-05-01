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Test 2:Stereocenter Test quiz

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  • What is a stereocenter?
    A stereocenter is any atom that creates a stereoisomer after swapping groups, resulting in molecules with different shapes or configurations.
  • Why is the internal line of symmetry test not reliable for chains and branches?
    Because it does not effectively determine chirality in non-cyclic molecules like chains and branches.
  • What is the gold standard test for determining chirality in most molecules?
    The stereocenter test is the gold standard for determining chirality in most molecules.
  • How do you identify a stereocenter in a molecule?
    If swapping two groups on an atom results in a different molecule, that atom is a stereocenter.
  • What happens when you swap a bromine and a hydrogen on a stereocenter carbon?
    You get a different molecule with a different shape, indicating the presence of a stereocenter.
  • What is a chiral center?
    A chiral center is an atom with four different substituents attached to it.
  • How is a chiral center denoted in a molecule?
    A chiral center is usually marked with a star.
  • Does the presence of a chiral center guarantee that a molecule is chiral?
    Yes, the presence of a chiral center generally means the molecule is chiral.
  • Are all stereocenters chiral centers?
    No, not all stereocenters are chiral centers; there are other types of stereocenters.
  • What is a trigonal center?
    A trigonal center is a double bond capable of forming E or Z (cis or trans) isomers.
  • Can a trigonal center make a molecule chiral?
    No, trigonal centers are stereocenters but are typically achiral.
  • What is the difference between E/Z and cis/trans terminology?
    E/Z is the more technically correct term for describing double bond isomers, especially when there are more than two substituents.
  • What is another name for a stereocenter?
    A stereocenter is also called a stereogenic center.
  • What is the key feature of a chiral center that makes it special?
    A chiral center must have four different groups attached to it.
  • Can a molecule with a stereocenter be achiral?
    Yes, if the stereocenter is a trigonal center, the molecule can be achiral.