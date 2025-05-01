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What is a stereocenter? A stereocenter is any atom that creates a stereoisomer after swapping groups, resulting in molecules with different shapes or configurations. Why is the internal line of symmetry test not reliable for chains and branches? Because it does not effectively determine chirality in non-cyclic molecules like chains and branches. What is the gold standard test for determining chirality in most molecules? The stereocenter test is the gold standard for determining chirality in most molecules. How do you identify a stereocenter in a molecule? If swapping two groups on an atom results in a different molecule, that atom is a stereocenter. What happens when you swap a bromine and a hydrogen on a stereocenter carbon? You get a different molecule with a different shape, indicating the presence of a stereocenter. What is a chiral center? A chiral center is an atom with four different substituents attached to it. How is a chiral center denoted in a molecule? A chiral center is usually marked with a star. Does the presence of a chiral center guarantee that a molecule is chiral? Yes, the presence of a chiral center generally means the molecule is chiral. Are all stereocenters chiral centers? No, not all stereocenters are chiral centers; there are other types of stereocenters. What is a trigonal center? A trigonal center is a double bond capable of forming E or Z (cis or trans) isomers. Can a trigonal center make a molecule chiral? No, trigonal centers are stereocenters but are typically achiral. What is the difference between E/Z and cis/trans terminology? E/Z is the more technically correct term for describing double bond isomers, especially when there are more than two substituents. What is another name for a stereocenter? A stereocenter is also called a stereogenic center. What is the key feature of a chiral center that makes it special? A chiral center must have four different groups attached to it. Can a molecule with a stereocenter be achiral? Yes, if the stereocenter is a trigonal center, the molecule can be achiral.
Test 2:Stereocenter Test quiz
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