Cis vs Trans quiz Flashcards

Which of the following best describes cis-trans isomers? Cis-trans isomers are stereoisomers where groups are arranged on either the same side (cis) or opposite sides (trans) of a double bond or ring.

Which of the following statements correctly describes cis-trans isomers? Cis-trans isomers occur due to restricted rotation around double bonds, resulting in different spatial arrangements of substituents.

Which of the following statements about trans fats is accurate? Trans fats contain trans double bonds, where the hydrogen atoms are on opposite sides of the double bond, affecting their physical properties.

Which of the following statements about trans fat is true? Trans fats are unsaturated fats with trans double bonds, which can impact health differently than cis fats.

Which of the following statements about trans fats is true? Trans fats have trans double bonds, which can lead to different health effects compared to cis fats.

What property of double bonds accounts for the two different types of unsaturated fat? The lack of free rotation around double bonds leads to cis and trans configurations, resulting in different types of unsaturated fats.

What is the 'fence' analogy used for in cis-trans isomerism? The 'fence' analogy helps determine cis (same side) and trans (opposite sides) configurations by drawing a line through the double bond.

Why can't cis-trans naming be used for multi-substituted alkenes? Cis-trans naming is insufficient for multi-substituted alkenes, requiring the E/Z system to describe complex configurations.

How does the E/Z naming system assign priority to substituents? The E/Z system assigns priority based on atomic mass to the substituents on each end of the double bond.