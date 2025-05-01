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Claisen-Schmidt Condensation A crossed aldol process using both an enolizable aldehyde and ketone, yet yielding mainly one product due to reactivity differences. Crossed Aldol Reaction A reaction between two different carbonyl compounds, potentially forming multiple products unless selectivity is achieved. Enolizable Aldehyde A carbonyl compound with at least one alpha hydrogen, allowing it to form an enolate under basic conditions. Enolizable Ketone A ketone possessing alpha hydrogens, enabling enolate formation and participation in condensation reactions. Enolate A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonation at the alpha carbon of a carbonyl compound. Nucleophilic Addition A process where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbonyl carbon, leading to bond formation. Electrophile A species that accepts electrons during a reaction, often the carbonyl carbon in condensation reactions. Alpha Hydrogen A hydrogen atom attached to the carbon adjacent to a carbonyl group, essential for enolate formation. Major Product The predominant compound formed in a reaction, favored by reactivity or selectivity factors. Punnett Square A diagrammatic tool used to predict possible product combinations in crossed reactions. Carbonyl Compound A molecule containing a carbon-oxygen double bond, such as an aldehyde or ketone. Reactivity The tendency of a molecule to undergo chemical change, influencing product distribution in reactions. Cross Product A compound formed from the reaction of two different carbonyl partners in a crossed aldol process.
Claisen-Schmidt Condensation definitions
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