Claisen-Schmidt Condensation A crossed aldol process using both an enolizable aldehyde and ketone, yet yielding mainly one product due to reactivity differences.

Crossed Aldol Reaction A reaction between two different carbonyl compounds, potentially forming multiple products unless selectivity is achieved.

Enolizable Aldehyde A carbonyl compound with at least one alpha hydrogen, allowing it to form an enolate under basic conditions.

Enolizable Ketone A ketone possessing alpha hydrogens, enabling enolate formation and participation in condensation reactions.

Enolate A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonation at the alpha carbon of a carbonyl compound.

Nucleophilic Addition A process where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbonyl carbon, leading to bond formation.