What is the Claisen-Schmidt condensation? It is a specific type of crossed aldol reaction involving an enolizable aldehyde and an enolizable ketone.

How does the Claisen-Schmidt reaction differ from typical crossed aldol reactions? Unlike typical crossed aldol reactions, it uses two enolizable carbonyl compounds and still predominantly yields a single product.

Why are crossed aldol reactions usually performed with one non-enolizable carbonyl compound? This prevents multiple products from forming, making the reaction more selective.

What is meant by 'enolizable' in the context of carbonyl compounds? An enolizable compound has alpha hydrogens that can be deprotonated to form an enolate ion.

Why does the Claisen-Schmidt reaction favor the formation of one product? Aldehydes are more susceptible to nucleophilic addition than ketones, so the reaction favors one enolate over the other.

In the Claisen-Schmidt reaction, which compound typically acts as the electrophile? The aldehyde typically acts as the electrophile because it is more reactive toward nucleophilic addition.