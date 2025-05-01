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Claisen-Schmidt Condensation quiz

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  • What is the Claisen-Schmidt condensation?
    It is a specific type of crossed aldol reaction involving an enolizable aldehyde and an enolizable ketone.
  • How does the Claisen-Schmidt reaction differ from typical crossed aldol reactions?
    Unlike typical crossed aldol reactions, it uses two enolizable carbonyl compounds and still predominantly yields a single product.
  • Why are crossed aldol reactions usually performed with one non-enolizable carbonyl compound?
    This prevents multiple products from forming, making the reaction more selective.
  • What is meant by 'enolizable' in the context of carbonyl compounds?
    An enolizable compound has alpha hydrogens that can be deprotonated to form an enolate ion.
  • Why does the Claisen-Schmidt reaction favor the formation of one product?
    Aldehydes are more susceptible to nucleophilic addition than ketones, so the reaction favors one enolate over the other.
  • In the Claisen-Schmidt reaction, which compound typically acts as the electrophile?
    The aldehyde typically acts as the electrophile because it is more reactive toward nucleophilic addition.
  • What role does the ketone play in the Claisen-Schmidt condensation?
    The ketone usually forms the enolate, which attacks the aldehyde.
  • What would theoretically happen if both the aldehyde and ketone formed enolates in the Claisen-Schmidt reaction?
    Multiple products could form, leading to a mixture, but in practice, only one product predominates.
  • Why is the Claisen-Schmidt reaction considered an exception to the rule about crossed aldol reactions?
    It allows both reactants to be enolizable and still produces mainly one product.
  • What is the major product of a Claisen-Schmidt condensation between an enolizable ketone and an enolizable aldehyde?
    The major product is the result of the enolate from the ketone attacking the aldehyde.
  • How does the susceptibility of aldehydes to nucleophilic addition affect the Claisen-Schmidt reaction?
    It makes the aldehyde more likely to be attacked, favoring its role as the electrophile.
  • What is the significance of the Punnett square analogy in the Claisen-Schmidt reaction?
    It illustrates the potential for multiple products, but in reality, only one product predominates.
  • Can both the ketone and aldehyde form enolates in the Claisen-Schmidt reaction?
    Yes, both can theoretically form enolates, but only the ketone enolate reacts predominantly.
  • What is encouraged when predicting the outcome of a Claisen-Schmidt condensation?
    Students should predict the major product formed when both reactants are enolizable.
  • Why does the Claisen-Schmidt reaction not result in a mess of products despite both reactants being enolizable?
    Because the aldehyde is more reactive as an electrophile, the reaction is selective and yields mainly one product.