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Coenzyme Organic molecule that cycles between oxidized and reduced forms, transferring electrons and protons during metabolic reactions. Catabolism Metabolic process involving the breakdown of molecules, releasing energy through oxidation reactions. Oxidation Loss of hydrogen or electrons from a molecule, often resulting in energy release and substrate transformation. Reduction Gain of hydrogen or electrons by a molecule, typically converting coenzymes to their energy-carrying forms. Electron Carrier Molecule that temporarily holds electrons and protons, facilitating their transfer between substrates in metabolism. Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide Coenzyme with a nicotinamide group that accepts electrons and a hydride ion, cycling between oxidized and reduced states. NAD+ Oxidized form of a coenzyme that accepts two electrons and one proton, becoming its reduced, energy-rich counterpart. NADH Reduced form of a coenzyme, carrying high-energy electrons and a hydride ion for ATP production. Flavin Adenine Dinucleotide Coenzyme with a flavin group that accepts two electrons and two protons, participating in redox reactions. FAD Oxidized form of a coenzyme that gains two hydrogens at nitrogen atoms, converting to its reduced form. FADH2 Reduced form of a coenzyme, containing two additional hydrogens, used in energy-generating pathways. Coenzyme A Molecule composed of ADP, pantothenic acid, and a thiol group, responsible for carrying acetyl groups to the Krebs Cycle. Thiol Group High-energy sulfur-hydrogen bond in a coenzyme, crucial for attaching and transferring acyl groups. Pantothenic Acid Vitamin B5 component of a coenzyme, essential for forming the structure that carries acetyl groups. Krebs Cycle Central metabolic pathway where acetyl groups are oxidized, leading to ATP production via coenzyme-mediated reactions.
Coenzymes in Metabolism definitions
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