Coenzyme Organic molecule that cycles between oxidized and reduced forms, transferring electrons and protons during metabolic reactions.

Catabolism Metabolic process involving the breakdown of molecules, releasing energy through oxidation reactions.

Oxidation Loss of hydrogen or electrons from a molecule, often resulting in energy release and substrate transformation.

Reduction Gain of hydrogen or electrons by a molecule, typically converting coenzymes to their energy-carrying forms.

Electron Carrier Molecule that temporarily holds electrons and protons, facilitating their transfer between substrates in metabolism.

Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide Coenzyme with a nicotinamide group that accepts electrons and a hydride ion, cycling between oxidized and reduced states.