Condensed Structural Formula quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the condensed structural formula for an alkane with four carbon atoms?
The condensed structural formula for an alkane with four carbon atoms (butane) is CH3CH2CH2CH3.
How do you write the condensed structural formula for difluoropropane?
The condensed structural formula for difluoropropane is CH2FCH2CHF2 or CH2FCH2CH2F, depending on the positions of the fluorine atoms. Specify the positions for clarity, such as 1,1-difluoropropane (CH2FCH2CH2F) or 1,2-difluoropropane (CHF2CH2CH3).
What is the condensed structural formula for 1-propanamine?
The condensed structural formula for 1-propanamine is CH3CH2CH2NH2.
What is the condensed structural formula for 2-methyl-1-pentene?
The condensed structural formula for 2-methyl-1-pentene is CH2=CHCH(CH3)CH2CH3.
How do you represent branches in a condensed structural formula using parentheses?
Branches in a condensed structural formula are represented using parentheses. For example, a methyl branch on the second carbon of propane is written as CH3CH(CH3)CH3.
How do you indicate repeating CH2 units in a condensed structural formula?
Repeating CH2 units in a condensed structural formula are indicated using parentheses and a subscript, such as (CH2)n, where n is the number of repeating units.
What is the general approach to converting a skeletal (bond-line) structure to a condensed structural formula?
To convert a skeletal (bond-line) structure to a condensed structural formula, identify each carbon atom and its attached groups, write out each carbon with its hydrogens and substituents in sequence, and use parentheses to indicate branches or repeating units.
Why is it important to ensure that each carbon atom has four bonds when writing condensed structural formulas?
It is important to ensure that each carbon atom has four bonds in condensed structural formulas to accurately represent the molecule and avoid structural errors, as carbon forms four covalent bonds in organic compounds.
What does the use of parentheses with a subscript in a condensed structural formula indicate about the connectivity of the molecule?
Parentheses with a subscript, such as (CH2)3, indicate a repeating unit connected in a linear sequence. This notation helps represent long chains efficiently without writing each unit separately.
How can you determine if a group in parentheses represents a branch or a linear repeating unit in a condensed structure?
If the group in parentheses is CH2 with a subscript, it represents a linear repeating unit; if it is another group like CH3 with a subscript, it indicates multiple branches attached to the same carbon. The context and type of group clarify whether the structure is linear or branched.