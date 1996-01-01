Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
What if you want to describe a molecule, but you have nothing but a keyboard? (No fancy pictures or drawings). This is was actually a big dilemma in the chemistry world, which is why we now have condensed structure.
How to interpret condensed structures.
The condensed structure shows us the connectivity of the molecule. The use of parentheses is important:
How to draw condensed mixed structures.
This is similar to normal condensed structure, except there is a bondline ringed component. Always draw your condensed letters in terms of connectivity!
Convert the condensed structure into a bondline structure
Remember, the exact direction of your zig-zag pattern doesn’t matter as long as everything is connected correctly. Single bonds can rotate freely, so let’s not spend lots of time worrying about the exact angles you drew.