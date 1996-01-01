Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

1. A Review of General Chemistry

Condensed Structural Formula

What if you want to describe a molecule, but you have nothing but a keyboard? (No fancy pictures or drawings). This is was actually a big dilemma in the chemistry world, which is why we now have condensed structure. 

Condensed Rules

How to interpret condensed structures.

Content

The condensed structure shows us the connectivity of the molecule. The use of parentheses is important:

  • Parentheses with no subscripts: Branch on the chain.
  • Parenthesis with subscripts: Multiple branches on a chain.
  • CH2 within parentheses + subscripts: Repeating CH2 units within a chain.

Condensed Mixed Structures

How to draw condensed mixed structures.

Content

This is similar to normal condensed structure, except there is a bondline ringed component. Always draw your condensed letters in terms of connectivity!

  • If to the right of the ring:Draw branch normally.
  • If to the left of the ring:Draw branch in reverse.  
Convert the condensed structure into a bondline structure 

Remember, the exact direction of your zig-zag pattern doesn’t matter as long as everything is connected correctly. Single bonds can rotate freely, so let’s not spend lots of time worrying about the exact angles you drew.

