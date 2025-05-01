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Enone Alpha, beta-unsaturated carbonyl compound formed from aldol condensation, featuring two electrophilic regions due to resonance. Aldol Reaction Process forming beta-hydroxy carbonyls, which upon dehydration yield enones capable of further nucleophilic or conjugate additions. Conjugate Addition Nucleophilic attack at the beta carbon (4 position) of an enone, typically leading to loss of the double bond at that site. Nucleophilic Addition Attack by a strong nucleophile at the carbonyl carbon (2 position) of an enone, producing a substituted alcohol with a double bond. Resonance Structure Alternative electron arrangements in enones that reveal multiple electrophilic sites, influencing reactivity. Grignard Reagent Strong organomagnesium nucleophile favoring 1,2-addition to enones, resulting in alcohols with retained double bonds. Organolithium Highly reactive organometallic nucleophile that prefers 1,2-addition to enones, similar to Grignard reagents. Gilman Reagent Lithium dialkylcuprate, a weaker organometallic nucleophile, favoring conjugate (1,4) addition to enones. Michael Reaction Conjugate addition of an enolate to an enone, forming a 1,5-dicarbonyl compound capable of further cyclization. Stork Enamine Synthesis Conjugate addition of an enamine to an enone, also yielding a 1,5-dicarbonyl intermediate. Enolate Resonance-stabilized anion derived from deprotonation of a carbonyl compound, acting as a nucleophile in Michael reactions. Enamine Nitrogen-containing nucleophile with a double bond, used in Stork synthesis for conjugate addition to enones. 1,5-Dicarbonyl Product of Michael or Stork reactions, featuring two carbonyl groups separated by three carbons, prone to cyclization. Electrophilic Region Site within an enone susceptible to nucleophilic attack, determined by resonance and position relative to the carbonyl. Cyclization Transformation where a linear 1,5-dicarbonyl intermediate forms a six-membered ring, often following conjugate addition.
Conjugate Addition definitions
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