Enone Alpha, beta-unsaturated carbonyl compound formed from aldol condensation, featuring two electrophilic regions due to resonance.

Aldol Reaction Process forming beta-hydroxy carbonyls, which upon dehydration yield enones capable of further nucleophilic or conjugate additions.

Conjugate Addition Nucleophilic attack at the beta carbon (4 position) of an enone, typically leading to loss of the double bond at that site.

Nucleophilic Addition Attack by a strong nucleophile at the carbonyl carbon (2 position) of an enone, producing a substituted alcohol with a double bond.

Resonance Structure Alternative electron arrangements in enones that reveal multiple electrophilic sites, influencing reactivity.

Grignard Reagent Strong organomagnesium nucleophile favoring 1,2-addition to enones, resulting in alcohols with retained double bonds.