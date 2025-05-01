What is conjugate addition in the context of enones? Conjugate addition is the reaction of a nucleophile with the 4-position (beta carbon) of an enone, also known as 1,4-addition.

What are enones and how are they typically formed? Enones are alpha, beta-unsaturated carbonyl compounds, usually formed as products of aldol condensation reactions.

What are the two electrophilic positions in an enone and how are they numbered? The two electrophilic positions are the 2-position (adjacent to the carbonyl, called 1,2) and the 4-position (beta to the carbonyl, called 1,4).

Which nucleophiles typically react at the 1,2-position of an enone? Strong nucleophiles like Grignard reagents and organolithiums typically react at the 1,2-position.

What is the main product when a Grignard reagent reacts with an enone? The main product is a substituted alcohol with a double bond remaining in the molecule.

Which nucleophiles commonly undergo conjugate (1,4) addition with enones? Nucleophiles such as CN-, Gilman reagents (lithium dialkylcuprates), enolates, and enamines commonly undergo conjugate addition.