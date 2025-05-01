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Conjugated Hydrohalogenation (1,2 vs 1,4 addition) definitions

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  • Conjugated Hydrohalogenation
    A reaction where a diene and HX yield products with one double bond retained, allowing for resonance-stabilized intermediates.
  • Diene
    A molecule containing two double bonds, enabling unique reactivity with halohydric acids due to conjugation.
  • Halohydric Acid
    A strong acid like HCl or HBr, serving as the electrophile in addition reactions with alkenes or dienes.
  • Carbocation
    A positively charged carbon intermediate, whose stability influences product distribution in addition reactions.
  • Resonance
    Delocalization of electrons across adjacent atoms, stabilizing intermediates and enabling multiple reactive sites.
  • Markovnikov Addition
    A regioselective process where the electrophile attaches to the less substituted carbon, favoring more stable carbocation formation.
  • Allylic Position
    A site adjacent to a double bond, often more reactive and stabilized due to resonance effects.
  • 1,2-Addition
    A product where the hydrogen and halogen add to adjacent carbons, favored at low temperatures due to a more stable intermediate.
  • 1,4-Addition
    A product where the hydrogen and halogen add to carbons separated by two positions, favored at high temperatures for greater stability.
  • Kinetic Product
    The compound formed fastest under cold conditions, resulting from the most stable intermediate but less stable overall structure.
  • Thermodynamic Product
    The most stable compound formed at high temperatures, requiring more energy but yielding a more substituted double bond.
  • Activation Energy
    The energy barrier that must be overcome for a reaction pathway, influencing which product is favored under given conditions.
  • Substitution
    The number of alkyl groups attached to a double bond, affecting its stability and the favorability of reaction products.
  • Reaction Coordinate
    A graphical representation of energy changes during a reaction, illustrating intermediates and product stability.
  • Hyperconjugation
    Stabilization of carbocations or double bonds by adjacent alkyl groups, enhancing product stability in organic reactions.