Conjugated Hydrohalogenation A reaction where a diene and HX yield products with one double bond retained, allowing for resonance-stabilized intermediates.

Diene A molecule containing two double bonds, enabling unique reactivity with halohydric acids due to conjugation.

Halohydric Acid A strong acid like HCl or HBr, serving as the electrophile in addition reactions with alkenes or dienes.

Carbocation A positively charged carbon intermediate, whose stability influences product distribution in addition reactions.

Resonance Delocalization of electrons across adjacent atoms, stabilizing intermediates and enabling multiple reactive sites.

Markovnikov Addition A regioselective process where the electrophile attaches to the less substituted carbon, favoring more stable carbocation formation.