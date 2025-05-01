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Conjugated Hydrohalogenation A reaction where a diene and HX yield products with one double bond retained, allowing for resonance-stabilized intermediates. Diene A molecule containing two double bonds, enabling unique reactivity with halohydric acids due to conjugation. Halohydric Acid A strong acid like HCl or HBr, serving as the electrophile in addition reactions with alkenes or dienes. Carbocation A positively charged carbon intermediate, whose stability influences product distribution in addition reactions. Resonance Delocalization of electrons across adjacent atoms, stabilizing intermediates and enabling multiple reactive sites. Markovnikov Addition A regioselective process where the electrophile attaches to the less substituted carbon, favoring more stable carbocation formation. Allylic Position A site adjacent to a double bond, often more reactive and stabilized due to resonance effects. 1,2-Addition A product where the hydrogen and halogen add to adjacent carbons, favored at low temperatures due to a more stable intermediate. 1,4-Addition A product where the hydrogen and halogen add to carbons separated by two positions, favored at high temperatures for greater stability. Kinetic Product The compound formed fastest under cold conditions, resulting from the most stable intermediate but less stable overall structure. Thermodynamic Product The most stable compound formed at high temperatures, requiring more energy but yielding a more substituted double bond. Activation Energy The energy barrier that must be overcome for a reaction pathway, influencing which product is favored under given conditions. Substitution The number of alkyl groups attached to a double bond, affecting its stability and the favorability of reaction products. Reaction Coordinate A graphical representation of energy changes during a reaction, illustrating intermediates and product stability. Hyperconjugation Stabilization of carbocations or double bonds by adjacent alkyl groups, enhancing product stability in organic reactions.
Conjugated Hydrohalogenation (1,2 vs 1,4 addition) definitions
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Conjugated Hydrohalogenation (1,2 vs 1,4 addition)
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