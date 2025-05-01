What is the main difference between standard hydrohalogenation and conjugated hydrohalogenation? In standard hydrohalogenation, the double bond is fully consumed, while in conjugated hydrohalogenation, one double bond reacts and the other remains for conjugation.

What type of intermediate is formed during conjugated hydrohalogenation? A carbocation intermediate is formed, which can be stabilized by resonance.

Why does conjugated hydrohalogenation produce two possible products? Because the carbocation intermediate is stabilized by resonance, allowing the halide to attack at two different positions.

What are the names of the two products formed in conjugated hydrohalogenation? They are called the 1,2-addition (kinetic) product and the 1,4-addition (thermodynamic) product.

How can you control which product is favored in conjugated hydrohalogenation? By adjusting the reaction temperature: low temperatures favor the 1,2 (kinetic) product, and high temperatures favor the 1,4 (thermodynamic) product.

Which product is favored at temperatures above 40°C in conjugated hydrohalogenation? The 1,4-addition (thermodynamic) product is favored at temperatures above 40°C.