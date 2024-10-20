Conjugation Chemistry quiz Flashcards
Conjugation Chemistry quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- Which statement about conjugation is false?Conjugation does not involve the overlapping of orbitals; this is false because conjugation involves overlapping orbitals allowing resonance.
- Why does conjugation between an Hfr strain and an F- strain not result in two Hfr strains?Conjugation between an Hfr strain and an F- strain does not result in two Hfr strains because the F- strain does not receive the entire Hfr chromosome during conjugation.
- Which of the following is not true of conjugation: a) It involves resonance, b) It increases stability, c) It decreases UV wavelength, d) It requires overlapping orbitals?c) It decreases UV wavelength is not true; conjugation increases UV wavelength in a UV Vis spectrometer.
- What is commonly shared between bacteria through the process of conjugation?Genetic material, such as plasmids, is commonly shared between bacteria through the process of conjugation.
- Which is true about bacterial conjugation?Bacterial conjugation involves the transfer of genetic material between bacteria, often through a pilus.
- Which of the following is capable of conjugation: a) Pi bonds, b) Lone pairs, c) Radicals, d) Cations?All of the above (a, b, c, d) are capable of conjugation as they can resonate.
- Which of the following statements about conjugation is true?Conjugation provides stability and unique chemical reactivity due to electron delocalization.
- Which of the following statements regarding conjugation is true?Conjugation involves three or more atoms with the ability to resonate being next to each other or back to back.
- What is the relationship between conjugation and UV wavelength?The higher the level of conjugation in a molecule, the higher the UV wavelength in a UV Vis spectrometer.
- What types of atoms can participate in resonance?Atoms that can resonate include pi bonds, lone pairs, radicals, and cations.