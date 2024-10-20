Skip to main content
Conjugation Chemistry quiz Flashcards

Conjugation Chemistry quiz
  • Which statement about conjugation is false?
    Conjugation does not involve the overlapping of orbitals; this is false because conjugation involves overlapping orbitals allowing resonance.
  • Why does conjugation between an Hfr strain and an F- strain not result in two Hfr strains?
    Conjugation between an Hfr strain and an F- strain does not result in two Hfr strains because the F- strain does not receive the entire Hfr chromosome during conjugation.
  • Which of the following is not true of conjugation: a) It involves resonance, b) It increases stability, c) It decreases UV wavelength, d) It requires overlapping orbitals?
    c) It decreases UV wavelength is not true; conjugation increases UV wavelength in a UV Vis spectrometer.
  • What is commonly shared between bacteria through the process of conjugation?
    Genetic material, such as plasmids, is commonly shared between bacteria through the process of conjugation.
  • Which is true about bacterial conjugation?
    Bacterial conjugation involves the transfer of genetic material between bacteria, often through a pilus.
  • Which of the following is capable of conjugation: a) Pi bonds, b) Lone pairs, c) Radicals, d) Cations?
    All of the above (a, b, c, d) are capable of conjugation as they can resonate.
  • Which of the following statements about conjugation is true?
    Conjugation provides stability and unique chemical reactivity due to electron delocalization.
  • Which of the following statements regarding conjugation is true?
    Conjugation involves three or more atoms with the ability to resonate being next to each other or back to back.
  • What is the relationship between conjugation and UV wavelength?
    The higher the level of conjugation in a molecule, the higher the UV wavelength in a UV Vis spectrometer.
  • What types of atoms can participate in resonance?
    Atoms that can resonate include pi bonds, lone pairs, radicals, and cations.