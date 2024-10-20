Conjugation Chemistry quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which statement about conjugation is false? Conjugation does not involve the overlapping of orbitals; this is false because conjugation involves overlapping orbitals allowing resonance.

Why does conjugation between an Hfr strain and an F- strain not result in two Hfr strains? Conjugation between an Hfr strain and an F- strain does not result in two Hfr strains because the F- strain does not receive the entire Hfr chromosome during conjugation.

Which of the following is not true of conjugation: a) It involves resonance, b) It increases stability, c) It decreases UV wavelength, d) It requires overlapping orbitals? c) It decreases UV wavelength is not true; conjugation increases UV wavelength in a UV Vis spectrometer.

What is commonly shared between bacteria through the process of conjugation? Genetic material, such as plasmids, is commonly shared between bacteria through the process of conjugation.

Which is true about bacterial conjugation? Bacterial conjugation involves the transfer of genetic material between bacteria, often through a pilus.

Which of the following is capable of conjugation: a) Pi bonds, b) Lone pairs, c) Radicals, d) Cations? All of the above (a, b, c, d) are capable of conjugation as they can resonate.

Which of the following statements about conjugation is true? Conjugation provides stability and unique chemical reactivity due to electron delocalization.

Which of the following statements regarding conjugation is true? Conjugation involves three or more atoms with the ability to resonate being next to each other or back to back.

What is the relationship between conjugation and UV wavelength? The higher the level of conjugation in a molecule, the higher the UV wavelength in a UV Vis spectrometer.