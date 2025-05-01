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Cope Elimination A concerted reaction where a tertiary amine oxide forms a less substituted alkene and hydroxylamine upon heating. Tertiary Amine Oxide A compound with a nitrogen atom bonded to three carbons and an oxygen, featuring a dipolar covalent bond. N-Oxide A molecule with an oxygen atom directly attached to nitrogen, often formed by oxidation of amines. Hofmann Product An elimination product that is the less substituted alkene, favored in certain elimination reactions. Dative Bond A covalent bond where both electrons are donated by one atom, resulting in a dipolar charge separation. Dipolar Covalent Bond A bond with separated positive and negative charges due to unequal electron sharing between atoms. Oxidizing Agent A substance, such as hydrogen peroxide or O2, that facilitates the oxidation of amines to N-oxides. Hydroxylamine A byproduct of the Cope elimination, consisting of a nitrogen atom bonded to an OH group and two alkyl groups. Concerted Mechanism A reaction pathway where bond breaking and forming occur simultaneously in a single step. Transition State A high-energy, short-lived arrangement of atoms where old bonds are partially broken and new bonds are partially formed. Double Dagger A symbol (‡) used to denote the transition state in a reaction mechanism. Hydrogen Peroxide A weak oxidizing agent commonly used to convert amines into N-oxides. Zaitsev Product A more substituted alkene formed in elimination reactions, contrasted with the Hofmann product.
Cope Elimination definitions
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