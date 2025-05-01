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Cope Elimination definitions

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  • Cope Elimination
    A concerted reaction where a tertiary amine oxide forms a less substituted alkene and hydroxylamine upon heating.
  • Tertiary Amine Oxide
    A compound with a nitrogen atom bonded to three carbons and an oxygen, featuring a dipolar covalent bond.
  • N-Oxide
    A molecule with an oxygen atom directly attached to nitrogen, often formed by oxidation of amines.
  • Hofmann Product
    An elimination product that is the less substituted alkene, favored in certain elimination reactions.
  • Dative Bond
    A covalent bond where both electrons are donated by one atom, resulting in a dipolar charge separation.
  • Dipolar Covalent Bond
    A bond with separated positive and negative charges due to unequal electron sharing between atoms.
  • Oxidizing Agent
    A substance, such as hydrogen peroxide or O2, that facilitates the oxidation of amines to N-oxides.
  • Hydroxylamine
    A byproduct of the Cope elimination, consisting of a nitrogen atom bonded to an OH group and two alkyl groups.
  • Concerted Mechanism
    A reaction pathway where bond breaking and forming occur simultaneously in a single step.
  • Transition State
    A high-energy, short-lived arrangement of atoms where old bonds are partially broken and new bonds are partially formed.
  • Double Dagger
    A symbol (‡) used to denote the transition state in a reaction mechanism.
  • Hydrogen Peroxide
    A weak oxidizing agent commonly used to convert amines into N-oxides.
  • Zaitsev Product
    A more substituted alkene formed in elimination reactions, contrasted with the Hofmann product.