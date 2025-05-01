Cope Elimination A concerted reaction where a tertiary amine oxide forms a less substituted alkene and hydroxylamine upon heating.

Tertiary Amine Oxide A compound with a nitrogen atom bonded to three carbons and an oxygen, featuring a dipolar covalent bond.

N-Oxide A molecule with an oxygen atom directly attached to nitrogen, often formed by oxidation of amines.

Hofmann Product An elimination product that is the less substituted alkene, favored in certain elimination reactions.

Dative Bond A covalent bond where both electrons are donated by one atom, resulting in a dipolar charge separation.

Dipolar Covalent Bond A bond with separated positive and negative charges due to unequal electron sharing between atoms.