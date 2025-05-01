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Cope Elimination quiz

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  • What type of compound undergoes the Cope elimination reaction?
    Tertiary amine oxides (N-oxides) undergo the Cope elimination reaction.
  • What is the main product formed in a Cope elimination?
    The main product is a Hofmann alkene, which is the less substituted elimination product.
  • What is the byproduct of the Cope elimination reaction?
    The byproduct is hydroxylamine, specifically an N-methyl methyl hydroxylamine.
  • What type of mechanism does the Cope elimination follow?
    It follows a concerted mechanism, meaning all bond changes occur in a single step via a transition state.
  • What is a dative or dipolar covalent bond in the context of amine oxides?
    It is a covalent bond where nitrogen donates a lone pair to oxygen, resulting in separated positive and negative charges.
  • How can tertiary amine oxides be formed in the laboratory?
    They can be formed by oxidizing tertiary amines with weak oxidizing agents like hydrogen peroxide or even atmospheric oxygen.
  • What does the term 'N-oxide' refer to?
    It refers to a structure where an oxygen atom is directly bonded to a nitrogen atom in a tertiary amine.
  • Why is the Hofmann product favored in the Cope elimination?
    Because the elimination occurs at the least substituted position, leading to the less substituted alkene.
  • What is the role of heat in the Cope elimination?
    Heat is required to initiate the self-elimination of the N-oxide, driving the reaction forward.
  • How is the transition state in the Cope elimination depicted?
    It is shown with partial (dotted) bonds indicating simultaneous bond breaking and forming, and is enclosed in brackets with a double dagger symbol.
  • What happens to the N–O bond during the Cope elimination?
    The N–O bond remains intact during the transition state and is part of the concerted elimination process.
  • What is the difference between the Zaitsev and Hofmann products?
    The Zaitsev product is the more substituted alkene, while the Hofmann product is the less substituted alkene.
  • What is the significance of the positive and negative charges in the N-oxide structure?
    The nitrogen carries a positive charge and the oxygen a negative charge, reflecting the dipolar nature of the bond.
  • Can the Cope elimination occur with primary or secondary amines?
    No, it specifically requires tertiary amine oxides for the reaction to proceed.
  • What is the first step in the Cope elimination mechanism?
    The first step is the oxidation of a tertiary amine to form the corresponding N-oxide.