What type of compound undergoes the Cope elimination reaction? Tertiary amine oxides (N-oxides) undergo the Cope elimination reaction.

What is the main product formed in a Cope elimination? The main product is a Hofmann alkene, which is the less substituted elimination product.

What is the byproduct of the Cope elimination reaction? The byproduct is hydroxylamine, specifically an N-methyl methyl hydroxylamine.

What type of mechanism does the Cope elimination follow? It follows a concerted mechanism, meaning all bond changes occur in a single step via a transition state.

What is a dative or dipolar covalent bond in the context of amine oxides? It is a covalent bond where nitrogen donates a lone pair to oxygen, resulting in separated positive and negative charges.

How can tertiary amine oxides be formed in the laboratory? They can be formed by oxidizing tertiary amines with weak oxidizing agents like hydrogen peroxide or even atmospheric oxygen.