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Cope Rearrangement A heat-driven 33 sigmatropic shift involving only hydrocarbons, notable for its reversibility and lack of conjugation or heteroatoms. Sigmatropic Shift A concerted process where a sigma bond migrates across a pi system, altering the connectivity of atoms without ionic intermediates. Pericyclic Reaction A reaction type characterized by a concerted mechanism, cyclic transition state, and absence of charged intermediates. Hydrocarbon A molecule composed solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms, with no heteroatoms present. Isolated Diene A molecule containing two double bonds separated by at least one sp3-hybridized carbon, preventing conjugation. Conjugation A system where alternating single and double bonds allow for delocalization of pi electrons across adjacent atoms. Concerted Mechanism A process where all bond-making and bond-breaking events occur simultaneously in a single step. Reversibility The ability of a reaction to proceed in both forward and backward directions under suitable conditions. Non-Ionic Mechanism A pathway that does not involve the formation of charged intermediates during the reaction. Transition State A high-energy, fleeting arrangement of atoms representing the point of maximum energy along the reaction pathway. Bond Rotation A visualization technique used to reorient molecular structures for easier identification of reactive positions. 33 Shift A specific sigmatropic rearrangement where a bond migrates from the first to the third position on each end of the system. Product Identity A scenario where the final compound after rearrangement is structurally identical to the starting material.
Cope Rearrangement definitions
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