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Cope Rearrangement definitions

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  • Cope Rearrangement
    A heat-driven 33 sigmatropic shift involving only hydrocarbons, notable for its reversibility and lack of conjugation or heteroatoms.
  • Sigmatropic Shift
    A concerted process where a sigma bond migrates across a pi system, altering the connectivity of atoms without ionic intermediates.
  • Pericyclic Reaction
    A reaction type characterized by a concerted mechanism, cyclic transition state, and absence of charged intermediates.
  • Hydrocarbon
    A molecule composed solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms, with no heteroatoms present.
  • Isolated Diene
    A molecule containing two double bonds separated by at least one sp3-hybridized carbon, preventing conjugation.
  • Conjugation
    A system where alternating single and double bonds allow for delocalization of pi electrons across adjacent atoms.
  • Concerted Mechanism
    A process where all bond-making and bond-breaking events occur simultaneously in a single step.
  • Reversibility
    The ability of a reaction to proceed in both forward and backward directions under suitable conditions.
  • Non-Ionic Mechanism
    A pathway that does not involve the formation of charged intermediates during the reaction.
  • Transition State
    A high-energy, fleeting arrangement of atoms representing the point of maximum energy along the reaction pathway.
  • Bond Rotation
    A visualization technique used to reorient molecular structures for easier identification of reactive positions.
  • 33 Shift
    A specific sigmatropic rearrangement where a bond migrates from the first to the third position on each end of the system.
  • Product Identity
    A scenario where the final compound after rearrangement is structurally identical to the starting material.