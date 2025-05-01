Cope Rearrangement A heat-driven 33 sigmatropic shift involving only hydrocarbons, notable for its reversibility and lack of conjugation or heteroatoms.

Sigmatropic Shift A concerted process where a sigma bond migrates across a pi system, altering the connectivity of atoms without ionic intermediates.

Pericyclic Reaction A reaction type characterized by a concerted mechanism, cyclic transition state, and absence of charged intermediates.

Hydrocarbon A molecule composed solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms, with no heteroatoms present.

Isolated Diene A molecule containing two double bonds separated by at least one sp3-hybridized carbon, preventing conjugation.

Conjugation A system where alternating single and double bonds allow for delocalization of pi electrons across adjacent atoms.