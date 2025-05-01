What type of sigmatropic shift is the Cope rearrangement? The Cope rearrangement is a heat-activated 3,3 sigmatropic shift.

What types of atoms are involved in the Cope rearrangement? Only hydrocarbons are involved; there are no heteroatoms like oxygen.

Is the Cope rearrangement a concerted or stepwise reaction? It is a concerted reaction, meaning all bond changes occur simultaneously.

Is the Cope rearrangement reversible or irreversible? The Cope rearrangement is reversible.

How can you distinguish a Cope rearrangement from other pericyclic reactions? It involves only hydrocarbons and starts with an isolated, non-conjugated diene.

What is the significance of the '3,3' in the 3,3 sigmatropic shift? It refers to the positions where bonds are broken and formed: between the 1 and 3 positions on each end of the diene.