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What type of sigmatropic shift is the Cope rearrangement? The Cope rearrangement is a heat-activated 3,3 sigmatropic shift. What types of atoms are involved in the Cope rearrangement? Only hydrocarbons are involved; there are no heteroatoms like oxygen. Is the Cope rearrangement a concerted or stepwise reaction? It is a concerted reaction, meaning all bond changes occur simultaneously. Is the Cope rearrangement reversible or irreversible? The Cope rearrangement is reversible. How can you distinguish a Cope rearrangement from other pericyclic reactions? It involves only hydrocarbons and starts with an isolated, non-conjugated diene. What is the significance of the '3,3' in the 3,3 sigmatropic shift? It refers to the positions where bonds are broken and formed: between the 1 and 3 positions on each end of the diene. What is a key structural feature of the starting material in a Cope rearrangement? The starting material is an isolated diene, not a conjugated one. Why might you need to rotate the molecular structure when analyzing a Cope rearrangement? Rotation helps visualize the 3,3 positions and the mechanism, especially if the structure is drawn linearly. What happens to the bonds during the Cope rearrangement mechanism? A sigma bond between the 1 positions breaks, and a new sigma bond forms between the 3 positions. Can the product of a Cope rearrangement ever be identical to the starting material? Yes, especially in simple cases with symmetrical or unsubstituted starting materials. What type of reaction mechanism does the Cope rearrangement follow? It follows a pericyclic, non-ionic, concerted mechanism. What should you check for to confirm a reaction is a Cope rearrangement? Check for an isolated diene with only hydrocarbons and no conjugation. How do you name a Cope rearrangement based on the mechanism? You name it by the positions involved in bond breaking and making, such as a 3,3 Cope rearrangement. What is the role of heat in the Cope rearrangement? Heat activates the rearrangement, allowing the concerted shift to occur. Why is it important to redraw or rotate the molecule before analyzing the Cope rearrangement? Redrawing or rotating helps clearly identify the positions involved and understand the mechanism.
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