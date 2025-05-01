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Copolymers definitions

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  • Copolymers
    Macromolecules composed of two or more different monomer units arranged in a single polymer chain.
  • Homopolymers
    Polymers consisting of only one type of monomer, resulting in uniform structure and properties.
  • Monomers
    Small molecular units that chemically bond together to form polymers with repeating structural motifs.
  • Alternating Copolymer
    Polymer structure where two distinct monomers repeat in a regular, predictable sequence along the chain.
  • Random Copolymer
    Polymer chain with two or more monomers distributed without any fixed sequence or pattern.
  • Block Copolymer
    Polymer featuring long contiguous segments of one monomer type followed by segments of another.
  • Graft Copolymer
    Polymer with side chains of one homopolymer type chemically attached to the backbone of a different homopolymer.
  • Polymer Chain
    Linear or branched sequence of covalently bonded monomer units forming the backbone of a polymer.
  • Branching
    Structural feature where side chains extend from the main polymer backbone, influencing physical properties.
  • Homopolymer Branch
    Side chain composed entirely of one monomer type, attached to a different polymer backbone.
  • Polymerization
    Chemical process by which monomers link together to form large, repeating molecular structures.
  • Structural Isomers
    Molecules with identical molecular formulas but different connectivity, affecting polymer arrangement.
  • Material Properties
    Physical and chemical characteristics of polymers determined by monomer arrangement and chain structure.