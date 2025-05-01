Copolymers Macromolecules composed of two or more different monomer units arranged in a single polymer chain.

Homopolymers Polymers consisting of only one type of monomer, resulting in uniform structure and properties.

Monomers Small molecular units that chemically bond together to form polymers with repeating structural motifs.

Alternating Copolymer Polymer structure where two distinct monomers repeat in a regular, predictable sequence along the chain.

Random Copolymer Polymer chain with two or more monomers distributed without any fixed sequence or pattern.

Block Copolymer Polymer featuring long contiguous segments of one monomer type followed by segments of another.