Back
Copolymers Macromolecules composed of two or more different monomer units arranged in a single polymer chain. Homopolymers Polymers consisting of only one type of monomer, resulting in uniform structure and properties. Monomers Small molecular units that chemically bond together to form polymers with repeating structural motifs. Alternating Copolymer Polymer structure where two distinct monomers repeat in a regular, predictable sequence along the chain. Random Copolymer Polymer chain with two or more monomers distributed without any fixed sequence or pattern. Block Copolymer Polymer featuring long contiguous segments of one monomer type followed by segments of another. Graft Copolymer Polymer with side chains of one homopolymer type chemically attached to the backbone of a different homopolymer. Polymer Chain Linear or branched sequence of covalently bonded monomer units forming the backbone of a polymer. Branching Structural feature where side chains extend from the main polymer backbone, influencing physical properties. Homopolymer Branch Side chain composed entirely of one monomer type, attached to a different polymer backbone. Polymerization Chemical process by which monomers link together to form large, repeating molecular structures. Structural Isomers Molecules with identical molecular formulas but different connectivity, affecting polymer arrangement. Material Properties Physical and chemical characteristics of polymers determined by monomer arrangement and chain structure.
Copolymers definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13