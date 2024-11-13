Problem Transcript Here, we're told to draw a short segment of SBS, which is styrene, butadiene, styrene, as a block copolymer. Alright. So we have styrene, butadiene, butadiene, and then styrene again. So we need to draw another styrene. So we're going to draw our CH2 double-bonded to CH connected to a benzene ring. Now the way you have to think about it is these things are linking up, connecting. This here can connect to here, but that causes a cascading effect where this comes here, which causes this to come here and attach. And then this here out to, if we want another compound, another butadiene. But here, they only want us to show these three together. Alright. So, what does that look like? Well, we have our CH2 here. And again, it's connected to stuff outside, but we're not worried about it. It's connected to CH and then our benzene. That is then connected to this CH2 which is then connected to a CH, this CH, which is double-bonded to this CH because remember the pi bonds moved which is then connected to the CH2. Here we're showing it as a SIS orientation because that's most ideal to connect these. And then we're gonna have this CH2 connecting to this CH2. And that's connected to CH, which is then connected to this benzene as well. And then we can say that it's connected to something else. Now here we can say that there's an n number of these. There's an n number of these. And again, an n number of these. But that's how we're able to connect them together in the form of this block copolymer. Alright? So just realize here I have to give us the sequence to tell us the order in which they're connecting to each other. Show more