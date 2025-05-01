Curtius Rearrangement A synthetic pathway converting acyl azide to primary amine, involving isocyanate and loss of a carbon atom.

Acyl Azide A functional group with a carbonyl, R group, and azide, serving as the starting material for the rearrangement.

Isocyanate A reactive intermediate with a carbonyl and nitrogen, formed after rearrangement and attacked by water.

Nitrene A highly reactive intermediate with six valence electrons, formed during decomposition of acyl azide.

Primary Amine The target product containing an R group and two hydrogens on nitrogen, formed after decarboxylation.

Decarboxylation A process where a carboxyl group is removed as CO2, occurring after water attacks isocyanate.