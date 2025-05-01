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Curtius Rearrangement definitions

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  • Curtius Rearrangement
    A synthetic pathway converting acyl azide to primary amine, involving isocyanate and loss of a carbon atom.
  • Acyl Azide
    A functional group with a carbonyl, R group, and azide, serving as the starting material for the rearrangement.
  • Isocyanate
    A reactive intermediate with a carbonyl and nitrogen, formed after rearrangement and attacked by water.
  • Nitrene
    A highly reactive intermediate with six valence electrons, formed during decomposition of acyl azide.
  • Primary Amine
    The target product containing an R group and two hydrogens on nitrogen, formed after decarboxylation.
  • Decarboxylation
    A process where a carboxyl group is removed as CO2, occurring after water attacks isocyanate.
  • Resonance Structure
    Alternative electron arrangements in acyl azide, influencing its reactivity under heat.
  • N2 Gas
    A highly stable diatomic molecule released during decomposition, making the reaction thermodynamically favorable.
  • CO2 Gas
    A greenhouse gas liberated during decarboxylation, marking the loss of a carbon atom.
  • Carbamic Acid
    An unstable intermediate formed after water addition to isocyanate, which spontaneously decarboxylates.
  • Functional Group
    A specific group of atoms within molecules, such as acyl azide, that determines chemical reactivity.
  • Rearrangement
    A process where atoms within a molecule shift positions, crucial for transforming acyl azide to isocyanate.
  • Synthetic Application
    The practical use of a reaction, such as forming primary amines while removing a carbon atom.
  • Nucleophilic Attack
    A step where water targets the electrophilic carbon in isocyanate, initiating decarboxylation.
  • Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
    A reaction type referenced for comparison, not directly involved but related to aniline synthesis.