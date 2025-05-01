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Curtius Rearrangement A synthetic pathway converting acyl azide to primary amine, involving isocyanate and loss of a carbon atom. Acyl Azide A functional group with a carbonyl, R group, and azide, serving as the starting material for the rearrangement. Isocyanate A reactive intermediate with a carbonyl and nitrogen, formed after rearrangement and attacked by water. Nitrene A highly reactive intermediate with six valence electrons, formed during decomposition of acyl azide. Primary Amine The target product containing an R group and two hydrogens on nitrogen, formed after decarboxylation. Decarboxylation A process where a carboxyl group is removed as CO2, occurring after water attacks isocyanate. Resonance Structure Alternative electron arrangements in acyl azide, influencing its reactivity under heat. N2 Gas A highly stable diatomic molecule released during decomposition, making the reaction thermodynamically favorable. CO2 Gas A greenhouse gas liberated during decarboxylation, marking the loss of a carbon atom. Carbamic Acid An unstable intermediate formed after water addition to isocyanate, which spontaneously decarboxylates. Functional Group A specific group of atoms within molecules, such as acyl azide, that determines chemical reactivity. Rearrangement A process where atoms within a molecule shift positions, crucial for transforming acyl azide to isocyanate. Synthetic Application The practical use of a reaction, such as forming primary amines while removing a carbon atom. Nucleophilic Attack A step where water targets the electrophilic carbon in isocyanate, initiating decarboxylation. Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution A reaction type referenced for comparison, not directly involved but related to aniline synthesis.
Curtius Rearrangement definitions
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