What is the Curtius rearrangement also known as? It is also known as the reduction of acyl azide.

What are the two reagents required for the Curtius rearrangement? The reaction requires only heat and water.

What is the starting material for the Curtius rearrangement? The starting material is an acyl azide.

What is the main organic product of the Curtius rearrangement? The main product is a primary amine.

What key intermediate is formed during the Curtius rearrangement after heating? An isocyanate intermediate is formed after heating.

What highly reactive intermediate is generated during the mechanism? A nitrene intermediate is generated, which is highly reactive due to an incomplete octet.