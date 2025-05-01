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Curtius Rearrangement quiz

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  • What is the Curtius rearrangement also known as?
    It is also known as the reduction of acyl azide.
  • What are the two reagents required for the Curtius rearrangement?
    The reaction requires only heat and water.
  • What is the starting material for the Curtius rearrangement?
    The starting material is an acyl azide.
  • What is the main organic product of the Curtius rearrangement?
    The main product is a primary amine.
  • What key intermediate is formed during the Curtius rearrangement after heating?
    An isocyanate intermediate is formed after heating.
  • What highly reactive intermediate is generated during the mechanism?
    A nitrene intermediate is generated, which is highly reactive due to an incomplete octet.
  • What gases are released during the Curtius rearrangement?
    CO2 and N2 gases are released.
  • What is the role of water in the Curtius rearrangement?
    Water attacks the isocyanate carbon, leading to decarboxylation and formation of the primary amine.
  • What is the resonance structure of the azide group important for in this reaction?
    It helps explain the stability of N2 gas and why the reaction proceeds under heat.
  • What is the significance of the nitrene intermediate in the Curtius rearrangement?
    The nitrene is highly reactive and rearranges to form the isocyanate.
  • What is the structure called that forms after water attacks the isocyanate?
    It forms carbamic acid, which is unstable and decarboxylates.
  • Why is N2 gas considered highly stable in this reaction?
    N2 gas is highly stable because it makes up 78% of the atmosphere and is unreactive.
  • What happens to the carbonyl group during the Curtius rearrangement?
    The carbonyl group is lost as CO2 gas during decarboxylation.
  • Why might a chemist use the Curtius rearrangement in synthesis?
    It is used to synthesize a primary amine while losing a carbon atom from the starting material.
  • What is the final step in the Curtius rearrangement mechanism?
    The final step is decarboxylation of carbamic acid to yield a primary amine and CO2 gas.