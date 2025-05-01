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Cyanohydrin A functional group with a CN and an OH on adjacent carbons, formed by nucleophilic addition of cyanide to a carbonyl. Nucleophilic Addition A reaction where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon, commonly seen with cyanide attacking carbonyls. Cyanide A negatively charged nucleophile, often from NaCN or KCN, that adds to carbonyls to form cyanohydrins. Sodium Cyanide A common laboratory source of cyanide ions, used to generate cyanohydrins from carbonyl compounds. Potassium Cyanide A salt providing cyanide ions for nucleophilic addition reactions, similar in use to sodium cyanide. Hydrogen Cyanide A compound supplying both cyanide and a proton, enabling cyanohydrin formation in a single step. Nitrile A functional group containing a carbon triple-bonded to nitrogen, present in cyanohydrins and carboxylic acid derivatives. Carboxylic Acid Derivative A molecule that can be hydrolyzed to a carboxylic acid, including nitriles found in cyanohydrins. Hydrolysis A reaction using acid or base and water to convert nitriles into carboxylic acids, leaving alcohol groups unchanged. Reduction A process converting nitriles into primary amines, typically using lithium aluminum hydride or catalytic hydrogenation. Lithium Aluminum Hydride A strong reducing agent capable of converting nitriles to primary amines by breaking triple bonds. Catalytic Hydrogenation A reduction method using metals like nickel, palladium, or platinum to convert nitriles to amines. Primary Amine A product of nitrile reduction, featuring a CH2NH2 group derived from the original CN group. Protonation A step following nucleophilic addition where a negatively charged intermediate gains a proton, often from water or acid. Partial Positive Charge An electron-deficient site, such as the carbon in a carbonyl, making it susceptible to nucleophilic attack.
Cyanohydrin definitions
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