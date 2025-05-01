Cyanohydrin A functional group with a CN and an OH on adjacent carbons, formed by nucleophilic addition of cyanide to a carbonyl.

Nucleophilic Addition A reaction where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon, commonly seen with cyanide attacking carbonyls.

Cyanide A negatively charged nucleophile, often from NaCN or KCN, that adds to carbonyls to form cyanohydrins.

Sodium Cyanide A common laboratory source of cyanide ions, used to generate cyanohydrins from carbonyl compounds.

Potassium Cyanide A salt providing cyanide ions for nucleophilic addition reactions, similar in use to sodium cyanide.

Hydrogen Cyanide A compound supplying both cyanide and a proton, enabling cyanohydrin formation in a single step.