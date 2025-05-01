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What functional group is formed when cyanide attacks a carbonyl in a nucleophilic addition reaction? A cyanohydrin is formed, which contains a CN and an OH group on adjacent carbons. What are two common sources of cyanide ion (CN-) used in cyanohydrin formation? Sodium cyanide (NaCN) and potassium cyanide (KCN) are commonly used sources of CN-. What is the advantage of using hydrogen cyanide (HCN) in cyanohydrin synthesis? HCN provides both the CN- for nucleophilic addition and the proton needed for protonation, combining both steps in one reagent. What is the typical mechanism for cyanohydrin formation from a carbonyl compound? CN- attacks the carbonyl carbon, forming an alkoxide intermediate, which is then protonated to yield the cyanohydrin. What is the functional group name for the CN group in cyanohydrins? The CN group is called a nitrile. To which category of molecules do nitriles belong? Nitriles are carboxylic acid derivatives. What happens to a cyanohydrin when it undergoes hydrolysis? The nitrile group is converted to a carboxylic acid, while the alcohol group remains unchanged. What conditions are required to hydrolyze a nitrile group in a cyanohydrin? Hydrolysis can be achieved using acid and water or base and heat. What is the product when a cyanohydrin’s nitrile group is reduced? The nitrile group is reduced to a primary amine, specifically CH2NH2. Name two types of reducing agents that can convert a nitrile to a primary amine. Lithium aluminum hydride (LiAlH4) and catalytic hydrogenation with metals like nickel, palladium, or platinum. Why is it important to remember the carbon atom in the CN group during reduction? Because the product should be CH2NH2, not just NH2; the carbon from the CN group remains in the amine. Does the alcohol group in a cyanohydrin change during reduction of the nitrile group? No, the alcohol group remains unchanged during reduction. What is the pKa of HCN and why is it relevant in cyanohydrin formation? HCN has a pKa of about 10, making it acidic enough to ionize in aqueous environments and provide CN-. What mistake do students often make when drawing the product of nitrile reduction? They sometimes forget the carbon atom and draw NH2 instead of CH2NH2 as the product. What is the relationship between cyanohydrins and carboxylic acid derivatives? Cyanohydrins contain a nitrile group, which is a carboxylic acid derivative and can be hydrolyzed to a carboxylic acid.
Cyanohydrin quiz
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