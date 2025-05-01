What functional group is formed when cyanide attacks a carbonyl in a nucleophilic addition reaction? A cyanohydrin is formed, which contains a CN and an OH group on adjacent carbons.

What are two common sources of cyanide ion (CN-) used in cyanohydrin formation? Sodium cyanide (NaCN) and potassium cyanide (KCN) are commonly used sources of CN-.

What is the advantage of using hydrogen cyanide (HCN) in cyanohydrin synthesis? HCN provides both the CN- for nucleophilic addition and the proton needed for protonation, combining both steps in one reagent.

What is the typical mechanism for cyanohydrin formation from a carbonyl compound? CN- attacks the carbonyl carbon, forming an alkoxide intermediate, which is then protonated to yield the cyanohydrin.

What is the functional group name for the CN group in cyanohydrins? The CN group is called a nitrile.

To which category of molecules do nitriles belong? Nitriles are carboxylic acid derivatives.