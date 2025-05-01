Decalin A bicyclic structure formed by two fused cyclohexane rings, existing in distinct stereoisomeric forms.

Bicyclic Molecule A compound featuring two interconnected ring systems, often sharing two or more atoms.

Cyclohexane Ring A six-membered carbon ring adopting chair conformations to minimize strain.

Trans-Decalin A stereoisomer where bridgehead hydrogens are on opposite faces, resulting in maximal stability.

Cis-Decalin A stereoisomer with bridgehead hydrogens on the same face, leading to increased strain and lower stability.

Bridgehead Atom A shared carbon atom at the junction of two rings in a bicyclic system.