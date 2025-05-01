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Decalin definitions

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  • Decalin
    A bicyclic structure formed by two fused cyclohexane rings, existing in distinct stereoisomeric forms.
  • Bicyclic Molecule
    A compound featuring two interconnected ring systems, often sharing two or more atoms.
  • Cyclohexane Ring
    A six-membered carbon ring adopting chair conformations to minimize strain.
  • Trans-Decalin
    A stereoisomer where bridgehead hydrogens are on opposite faces, resulting in maximal stability.
  • Cis-Decalin
    A stereoisomer with bridgehead hydrogens on the same face, leading to increased strain and lower stability.
  • Bridgehead Atom
    A shared carbon atom at the junction of two rings in a bicyclic system.
  • Chair Conformation
    A three-dimensional arrangement of cyclohexane rings that reduces torsional and steric strain.
  • Steric Strain
    Repulsion caused by atoms or groups being forced into close proximity, destabilizing the molecule.
  • Torsional Strain
    Destabilization from eclipsed bonds or groups, especially in non-ideal conformations.
  • Equatorial Position
    A substituent orientation in a chair conformation that minimizes crowding and increases stability.
  • Axial Position
    A substituent orientation in a chair conformation that is parallel to the ring axis, often less stable.
  • Substituent
    An atom or group attached to a ring system, influencing conformation and stability.
  • Stability
    A measure of a molecule’s resistance to strain, with lower energy conformations being favored.
  • Fused Ring
    Two rings sharing adjacent atoms, forming a continuous structure as seen in decalins.
  • Conformation
    A specific spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule that can interconvert by rotation around single bonds.