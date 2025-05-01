Back
Decalin A bicyclic structure formed by two fused cyclohexane rings, existing in distinct stereoisomeric forms. Bicyclic Molecule A compound featuring two interconnected ring systems, often sharing two or more atoms. Cyclohexane Ring A six-membered carbon ring adopting chair conformations to minimize strain. Trans-Decalin A stereoisomer where bridgehead hydrogens are on opposite faces, resulting in maximal stability. Cis-Decalin A stereoisomer with bridgehead hydrogens on the same face, leading to increased strain and lower stability. Bridgehead Atom A shared carbon atom at the junction of two rings in a bicyclic system. Chair Conformation A three-dimensional arrangement of cyclohexane rings that reduces torsional and steric strain. Steric Strain Repulsion caused by atoms or groups being forced into close proximity, destabilizing the molecule. Torsional Strain Destabilization from eclipsed bonds or groups, especially in non-ideal conformations. Equatorial Position A substituent orientation in a chair conformation that minimizes crowding and increases stability. Axial Position A substituent orientation in a chair conformation that is parallel to the ring axis, often less stable. Substituent An atom or group attached to a ring system, influencing conformation and stability. Stability A measure of a molecule’s resistance to strain, with lower energy conformations being favored. Fused Ring Two rings sharing adjacent atoms, forming a continuous structure as seen in decalins. Conformation A specific spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule that can interconvert by rotation around single bonds.
Decalin definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Decalin
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
1 problem
Topic
Johnny
A-Values
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
4 problems
Topic
Ernest
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 1 of 4
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Johnny
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 2 of 4
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Ernest
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 3 of 4
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 4 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny