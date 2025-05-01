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What is a decalin molecule composed of? A decalin molecule consists of two fused cyclohexane rings, forming a bicyclic structure. How are trans-decalin and cis-decalin distinguished? They are distinguished by the orientation of hydrogens at the bridgehead atoms: trans-decalin has hydrogens on opposite sides, while cis-decalin has them on the same side. Which form of decalin is more stable and why? Trans-decalin is more stable due to minimal steric and torsional strain between the rings. What causes cis-decalin to be less stable than trans-decalin? Cis-decalin has increased steric interactions and torsional strain because the rings and bridgehead hydrogens are closer together. What is a bridgehead atom in decalin? A bridgehead atom is the carbon where the two cyclohexane rings are fused together. When drawing decalin in chair conformation, which form should be used for maximum stability? Trans-decalin should be used because it represents the most stable conformation. How do you draw a trans-decalin chair conformation? Draw two connected chair conformations with bridgehead hydrogens on opposite faces. Why should substituents be placed in the equatorial position in decalin chair conformations? Placing substituents in the equatorial position minimizes steric strain and increases stability. What is the effect of placing a tert-butyl group in the axial position on decalin? It increases steric strain, making the conformation less stable compared to the equatorial position. How many carbons away from the bridgehead is a tert-butyl group if placed as described in the lesson? The tert-butyl group is placed two carbons away from the bridgehead atom. What is the main structural difference between cis- and trans-decalin? The main difference is the orientation of the bridgehead hydrogens: same side for cis, opposite sides for trans. What type of strain is minimized in trans-decalin? Trans-decalin minimizes both steric and torsional strain between the rings. Why might professors test students on decalins despite them being a specialized topic? Some professors include decalins to assess students' understanding of chair conformations and stability. What principle should guide the placement of substituents in decalin chair conformations? The largest substituent should be placed in the equatorial position for maximum stability. What is the significance of being able to draw both cis and trans decalins? It demonstrates understanding of ring fusion, conformational stability, and the effects of substituent placement.
Decalin quiz
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Decalin
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4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 2 of 4
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4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 4 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
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