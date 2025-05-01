What is a decalin molecule composed of? A decalin molecule consists of two fused cyclohexane rings, forming a bicyclic structure.

How are trans-decalin and cis-decalin distinguished? They are distinguished by the orientation of hydrogens at the bridgehead atoms: trans-decalin has hydrogens on opposite sides, while cis-decalin has them on the same side.

Which form of decalin is more stable and why? Trans-decalin is more stable due to minimal steric and torsional strain between the rings.

What causes cis-decalin to be less stable than trans-decalin? Cis-decalin has increased steric interactions and torsional strain because the rings and bridgehead hydrogens are closer together.

What is a bridgehead atom in decalin? A bridgehead atom is the carbon where the two cyclohexane rings are fused together.

When drawing decalin in chair conformation, which form should be used for maximum stability? Trans-decalin should be used because it represents the most stable conformation.