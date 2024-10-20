Degrees of Unsaturation quiz Flashcards
Degrees of Unsaturation quiz
- What does the Index of Hydrogen Deficiency (IHD) indicate in a molecule?IHD indicates the degree of unsaturation in a molecule, showing the presence of pi bonds or rings.
- How is the IHD value calculated using a molecular formula?IHD is calculated by subtracting the actual number of hydrogens from the theoretical maximum, adjusting for other atoms, and dividing by two.
- What is the formula for determining the maximum number of hydrogens in a saturated molecule?The formula is 2n + 2, where n is the number of carbons.
- How do halogens, oxygen, and nitrogen affect the IHD calculation?Halogens count as one hydrogen, oxygen is ignored, and nitrogen counts as negative one hydrogen.
- What is the IHD equivalent of a triple bond?A triple bond counts as two IHDs because it has two pi bonds.
- Why might a molecule be unsaturated according to the IHD concept?A molecule is unsaturated if it has pi bonds or rings, which reduce the number of hydrogens.
- What is the significance of the 2n + 2 rule in organic chemistry?The 2n + 2 rule helps determine if a molecule is saturated by predicting the maximum number of hydrogens it can hold.