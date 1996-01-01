Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Hydrocarbons fall into two categories:Saturated and Unsaturated- and both of these terms describe the number of hydrogens that carbon is bonded to.
The difference between saturated and unsaturated molecules.
The equation 2n + 2 (where n = #carbons) predicts the number of hydrogens that an organic molecule should contain to be considered saturated.
Are the following molecules saturated?
Hint: You can figure this out without using the 2n + 2 rule.
Is the following molecule saturated?
Is the following molecule saturated?
Is the following molecule saturated?
*IHD is also known as the Degree of Unsaturation.
What index of hydrogen deficiency is.
Basically the IHD is an easy way for us to compare how unsaturated a molecule is compared to another.
What is the IHD of the following molecules?
What is the IHD of the following molecule?
What is the IHD of the following molecule?
What is the IHD of the following molecule?
Unfortunately, the structure of a compound will not always be drawn for us. In that case, we use the following technique.
How to use IHD with molecular formula.
*If your professor taught you a different method, that’s fine! Whatever helps you get the right answer.
What is the IHD for C4H7Cl?
Calculating IHD using molecular formula
Awesome job. Now we know how to easily calculate and compare the number of hydrogens that are missing for all types of compounds.