Degrees of Unsaturation quiz #1 Flashcards

How do you determine the degree of unsaturation (index of hydrogen deficiency, IHD) for a given molecule?

To determine the degree of unsaturation (IHD) for a molecule, use either the structural method (counting rings and pi bonds: each ring or double bond counts as 1 IHD, each triple bond as 2 IHD) or the molecular formula method: calculate the maximum number of hydrogens for a saturated molecule (2n+2, where n is the number of carbons), adjust for other atoms (add halogens as hydrogens, ignore oxygens, subtract one hydrogen for each nitrogen), subtract the actual number of hydrogens (and equivalents), and divide the difference by 2.