Dehydration Reaction quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

What role do electrons play in dehydration synthesis and hydrolysis? In dehydration synthesis, electrons are involved in forming new covalent bonds as water is removed, while in hydrolysis, electrons participate in breaking covalent bonds as water is added.

Which of the following is an example of a dehydration reaction? A) Formation of a peptide bond B) Hydrolysis of ATP C) Dissolution of salt in water D) Melting of ice A) Formation of a peptide bond

Which of the following reactions is a dehydration reaction? A) Conversion of alcohol to alkene B) Conversion of alkene to alcohol C) Hydrolysis of ester D) Formation of a hydrate A) Conversion of alcohol to alkene

What molecule is removed during dehydration synthesis? Water (H2O) is removed during dehydration synthesis.

Which of the following best describes dehydration synthesis? A) A reaction that adds water to break bonds B) A reaction that removes water to form bonds C) A reaction that involves the transfer of electrons D) A reaction that involves the formation of ions B) A reaction that removes water to form bonds

Which of the following functional groups may be used to form polymers via dehydration reactions? A) Hydroxyl groups B) Carbonyl groups C) Amino groups D) Phosphate groups A) Hydroxyl groups

Dehydration synthesis always results in the formation of which of the following? A) Water B) Salt C) Alcohol D) Acid A) Water

What type of bond forms between two amino acids during a dehydration reaction? A peptide bond forms between two amino acids during a dehydration reaction.

Which of the following is an example of a dehydration synthesis reaction? A) Formation of a disaccharide from monosaccharides B) Breakdown of proteins into amino acids C) Conversion of ATP to ADP D) Dissolution of sugar in water A) Formation of a disaccharide from monosaccharides

A dehydration synthesis reaction results in which two of the following? A) Formation of a new bond B) Release of water C) Absorption of water D) Breaking of a bond A) Formation of a new bond B) Release of water

What happens during dehydration synthesis? During dehydration synthesis, two molecules are joined together with the removal of a water molecule.

What does a dehydration synthesis reaction do to carbohydrates? A dehydration synthesis reaction links monosaccharides to form disaccharides or polysaccharides by removing water.