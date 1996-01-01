Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Dehydration reactions eliminate alcohols, yielding double bonds.
General features of acid-catalyzed dehydration.
Recall that for elimination to take place, you need a good leaving group. Alcohols are terrible leaving groups, but in the presence of acid, they can be converted into water, which is an amazing leaving group.
If an alcohol can form a stable carbocation, the E1 mechanism will be favored. If it can’t, then the mechanism will follow an E2 pathway. Let’s start off 1° ROH, which usually follow E2.
Dehydration of 1° alcohols:The E2 Mechanism
Protonation:
E2 Concerted β-Elimination:
Dehydration of 2° and 3° alcohols:The E1 Mechanism.
Protonation:
Formation of a Carbocation (Slow Step):
E1 β-Elimination (Fast Step):
An extra note of caution with 1° alcohols.
Remember how I mentioned that 1° alcohols usually follow E2?
This isn’t the case of 1° alcohols that can rearrange to 3° alcohols. Since the 1,2-rearrangement creates a super stable carbocation, the reaction will follow the E1 pathway.
Predict the major product of the reaction
