Diacid A molecule featuring two carboxylic acid groups attached to the same carbon chain.

Dicarboxylic Acid An organic compound containing two carboxyl functional groups within a single molecule.

Carboxylic Acid Group A functional group composed of a carbonyl and hydroxyl group bonded to the same carbon atom.

Oxalic Acid The simplest diacid, often less emphasized in coursework, with two carboxyl groups directly bonded.

Malonic Acid A highly significant diacid in organic chemistry, frequently encountered in reactions and mechanisms.

Succinic Acid A moderately important diacid, with two carboxyl groups separated by two methylene units.