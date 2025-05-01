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Diacid A molecule featuring two carboxylic acid groups attached to the same carbon chain. Dicarboxylic Acid An organic compound containing two carboxyl functional groups within a single molecule. Carboxylic Acid Group A functional group composed of a carbonyl and hydroxyl group bonded to the same carbon atom. Oxalic Acid The simplest diacid, often less emphasized in coursework, with two carboxyl groups directly bonded. Malonic Acid A highly significant diacid in organic chemistry, frequently encountered in reactions and mechanisms. Succinic Acid A moderately important diacid, with two carboxyl groups separated by two methylene units. OMS Mnemonic A memory aid using the initials 'O', 'M', and 'S' to recall oxalic, malonic, and succinic acids. Functional Group A specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions. Carbon Chain A sequence of carbon atoms bonded together, forming the backbone of organic molecules. Nomenclature A systematic method for naming chemical compounds based on their structure and functional groups. Methylenes CH2 units that separate functional groups within a carbon chain, affecting molecular properties.
Diacid Nomenclature definitions
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Naming Esters
22. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives: NAS
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20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 1 of 3
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20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 2 of 3
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20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 3 of 3
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