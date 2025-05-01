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Diacid Nomenclature definitions

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  • Diacid
    A molecule featuring two carboxylic acid groups attached to the same carbon chain.
  • Dicarboxylic Acid
    An organic compound containing two carboxyl functional groups within a single molecule.
  • Carboxylic Acid Group
    A functional group composed of a carbonyl and hydroxyl group bonded to the same carbon atom.
  • Oxalic Acid
    The simplest diacid, often less emphasized in coursework, with two carboxyl groups directly bonded.
  • Malonic Acid
    A highly significant diacid in organic chemistry, frequently encountered in reactions and mechanisms.
  • Succinic Acid
    A moderately important diacid, with two carboxyl groups separated by two methylene units.
  • OMS Mnemonic
    A memory aid using the initials 'O', 'M', and 'S' to recall oxalic, malonic, and succinic acids.
  • Functional Group
    A specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions.
  • Carbon Chain
    A sequence of carbon atoms bonded together, forming the backbone of organic molecules.
  • Nomenclature
    A systematic method for naming chemical compounds based on their structure and functional groups.
  • Methylenes
    CH2 units that separate functional groups within a carbon chain, affecting molecular properties.