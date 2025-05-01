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Diacid Nomenclature quiz

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  • What is a diacid in organic chemistry?
    A diacid is a compound with two carboxylic acid groups on the same carbon chain.
  • Name the three simplest diacids.
    The three simplest diacids are oxalic acid, malonic acid, and succinic acid.
  • Which of the three simplest diacids is most important for this course?
    Malonic acid is the most important and will be encountered frequently in the course.
  • What mnemonic can help you remember the order of the three simplest diacids?
    The mnemonic 'OMS' (Oh My Science) can help you remember oxalic, malonic, and succinic acids.
  • Which simple diacid is least relevant for this course?
    Oxalic acid is the least relevant among the three simplest diacids.
  • Which simple diacid has moderate importance in this course?
    Succinic acid has moderate importance and comes up occasionally.
  • What functional group is present in diacids?
    Diacids contain two carboxylic acid functional groups.
  • How are diacids named when they have two carboxylic acid groups on the same chain?
    They are named as dicarboxylic acids or simply diacids.
  • What is the significance of the letters O, M, and S in diacid nomenclature?
    O, M, and S stand for oxalic, malonic, and succinic acids, respectively.
  • What pop culture reference is used to help remember the diacid mnemonic?
    The mnemonic 'Oh My Science' is inspired by a South Park episode.
  • Why is malonic acid emphasized in the course?
    Malonic acid is emphasized because it is frequently encountered in organic chemistry topics.
  • What is the chemical structure feature that defines a diacid?
    A diacid has two -COOH (carboxylic acid) groups attached to the same carbon chain.
  • How can you quickly recall the names of the three simplest diacids?
    You can recall them using the mnemonic 'OMS' for oxalic, malonic, and succinic acids.
  • Which diacid is mentioned as coming up 'a little bit' in the course?
    Succinic acid is mentioned as coming up a little bit.
  • What is the main takeaway regarding diacid nomenclature for this course?
    You should know the names and order of the three simplest diacids: oxalic, malonic, and succinic acids.