Skip to main content
Back

Diazo Replacement Reactions definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Diazotization
    Transformation of an aryl amine into a diazo group using nitrous acid, enabling further aromatic substitutions.
  • Diazonium Group
    An N≡N⁺ functional group attached to an aromatic ring, highly reactive for substitution reactions.
  • Aniline
    A benzene ring bearing an NH₂ group, serving as the starting material for diazotization.
  • Nitrous Acid
    A reagent, often generated in situ, used with HCl to convert aryl amines into diazonium salts.
  • Bromobenzene
    A benzene ring substituted with a bromine atom, formed by reacting a diazonium group with CuBr.
  • Chlorobenzene
    A benzene ring substituted with a chlorine atom, produced via CuCl substitution of a diazonium group.
  • Benzonitrile
    A benzene ring bearing a cyano group, synthesized by replacing a diazonium group with CuCN.
  • Fluorobenzene
    A benzene ring with a fluorine atom, uniquely formed from a diazonium group using HBF₄.
  • Phenol
    A benzene ring with a hydroxyl group, generated by substituting a diazonium group with water.
  • Azo Dye
    A highly conjugated, vividly colored compound formed by coupling a diazonium group with an activated aromatic ring.
  • Azo Coupling
    A reaction where a diazonium group reacts with an electron-rich aromatic ring to form a colored azo compound.
  • Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
    A process where an aromatic ring undergoes substitution by an electrophile, often used alongside diazotization in synthesis.
  • Electron-Donating Group
    A substituent on an aromatic ring that increases reactivity toward diazonium coupling by enhancing electron density.
  • Blocking Group
    A temporary substituent used to control the position of further substitutions on an aromatic ring, removable by specific reagents.
  • Conjugation
    A system of alternating double and single bonds in a molecule, responsible for the vivid colors of azo dyes.