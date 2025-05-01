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Diazotization Transformation of an aryl amine into a diazo group using nitrous acid, enabling further aromatic substitutions. Diazonium Group An N≡N⁺ functional group attached to an aromatic ring, highly reactive for substitution reactions. Aniline A benzene ring bearing an NH₂ group, serving as the starting material for diazotization. Nitrous Acid A reagent, often generated in situ, used with HCl to convert aryl amines into diazonium salts. Bromobenzene A benzene ring substituted with a bromine atom, formed by reacting a diazonium group with CuBr. Chlorobenzene A benzene ring substituted with a chlorine atom, produced via CuCl substitution of a diazonium group. Benzonitrile A benzene ring bearing a cyano group, synthesized by replacing a diazonium group with CuCN. Fluorobenzene A benzene ring with a fluorine atom, uniquely formed from a diazonium group using HBF₄. Phenol A benzene ring with a hydroxyl group, generated by substituting a diazonium group with water. Azo Dye A highly conjugated, vividly colored compound formed by coupling a diazonium group with an activated aromatic ring. Azo Coupling A reaction where a diazonium group reacts with an electron-rich aromatic ring to form a colored azo compound. Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution A process where an aromatic ring undergoes substitution by an electrophile, often used alongside diazotization in synthesis. Electron-Donating Group A substituent on an aromatic ring that increases reactivity toward diazonium coupling by enhancing electron density. Blocking Group A temporary substituent used to control the position of further substitutions on an aromatic ring, removable by specific reagents. Conjugation A system of alternating double and single bonds in a molecule, responsible for the vivid colors of azo dyes.
Diazo Replacement Reactions definitions
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Diazo Replacement Reactions
19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond
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