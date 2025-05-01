Diazotization Transformation of an aryl amine into a diazo group using nitrous acid, enabling further aromatic substitutions.

Diazonium Group An N≡N⁺ functional group attached to an aromatic ring, highly reactive for substitution reactions.

Aniline A benzene ring bearing an NH₂ group, serving as the starting material for diazotization.

Nitrous Acid A reagent, often generated in situ, used with HCl to convert aryl amines into diazonium salts.

Bromobenzene A benzene ring substituted with a bromine atom, formed by reacting a diazonium group with CuBr.

Chlorobenzene A benzene ring substituted with a chlorine atom, produced via CuCl substitution of a diazonium group.