What reagent is used to convert aniline into a diazonium salt in diazotization? Nitrous acid (NaNO2 over HCl) is used to convert aniline into a diazonium salt.

What is the structure of a diazo group formed during diazotization? A diazo group is an N≡N⁺ group, also called N2 positive, attached to the aromatic ring.

Which reagent is used to replace a diazo group with a bromine atom on benzene? CuBr is used to replace the diazo group with a bromine atom, forming bromobenzene.

What reagent replaces the diazo group with a chlorine atom on benzene? CuCl is used to replace the diazo group with a chlorine atom, forming chlorobenzene.

How is benzonitrile formed from a diazonium salt? Reacting the diazonium salt with CuCN replaces the diazo group with a CN group, forming benzonitrile.

Which reagent is used to form iodobenzene from a diazonium salt? KI is used to replace the diazo group with an iodine atom, forming iodobenzene.