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Diazoreplacement Reaction A transformation involving substitution on an aromatic ring using a diazonium intermediate to introduce new groups. Aromatic Synthesis A strategic process for constructing or modifying benzene rings to achieve desired aromatic compounds. Benzene Ring A six-membered planar aromatic structure serving as the core framework in many organic syntheses. Sequence Group A set of substituents or steps whose order must be carefully planned to achieve the correct aromatic product. Blocking Group A temporary substituent used to prevent unwanted reactions at specific positions on an aromatic ring. Synthesis Planning The process of organizing reaction steps and intermediates to efficiently construct a target molecule. Diazo Reaction A chemical process involving the formation or use of diazonium ions to modify aromatic compounds. Practice Exercise An independent problem-solving activity designed to reinforce understanding of aromatic synthesis concepts. Solution A detailed explanation or answer provided after attempting a synthesis problem, clarifying the correct approach. Substitution A reaction where one group on an aromatic ring is replaced by another, often facilitated by diazonium chemistry. Intermediate A transient species formed during a multi-step synthesis, crucial for achieving the final aromatic product. Retrosynthesis A problem-solving approach that involves deconstructing a target molecule into simpler precursors.
Diazo Retrosynthesis definitions
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Diazo Retrosynthesis
19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond
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Nucleophilic Aromatic Substitution
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18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond - Part 1 of 3
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18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond - Part 2 of 3
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18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond - Part 3 of 3
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