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Diazo Retrosynthesis definitions

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  • Diazoreplacement Reaction
    A transformation involving substitution on an aromatic ring using a diazonium intermediate to introduce new groups.
  • Aromatic Synthesis
    A strategic process for constructing or modifying benzene rings to achieve desired aromatic compounds.
  • Benzene Ring
    A six-membered planar aromatic structure serving as the core framework in many organic syntheses.
  • Sequence Group
    A set of substituents or steps whose order must be carefully planned to achieve the correct aromatic product.
  • Blocking Group
    A temporary substituent used to prevent unwanted reactions at specific positions on an aromatic ring.
  • Synthesis Planning
    The process of organizing reaction steps and intermediates to efficiently construct a target molecule.
  • Diazo Reaction
    A chemical process involving the formation or use of diazonium ions to modify aromatic compounds.
  • Practice Exercise
    An independent problem-solving activity designed to reinforce understanding of aromatic synthesis concepts.
  • Solution
    A detailed explanation or answer provided after attempting a synthesis problem, clarifying the correct approach.
  • Substitution
    A reaction where one group on an aromatic ring is replaced by another, often facilitated by diazonium chemistry.
  • Intermediate
    A transient species formed during a multi-step synthesis, crucial for achieving the final aromatic product.
  • Retrosynthesis
    A problem-solving approach that involves deconstructing a target molecule into simpler precursors.