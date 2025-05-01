Diazoreplacement Reaction A transformation involving substitution on an aromatic ring using a diazonium intermediate to introduce new groups.

Aromatic Synthesis A strategic process for constructing or modifying benzene rings to achieve desired aromatic compounds.

Benzene Ring A six-membered planar aromatic structure serving as the core framework in many organic syntheses.

Sequence Group A set of substituents or steps whose order must be carefully planned to achieve the correct aromatic product.

Blocking Group A temporary substituent used to prevent unwanted reactions at specific positions on an aromatic ring.

Synthesis Planning The process of organizing reaction steps and intermediates to efficiently construct a target molecule.