What is the main focus of the lesson on diazo retrosynthesis? The main focus is proposing aromatic synthesis using diazoreplacement reactions.

What type of reactions are emphasized for expanding benzene rings in this lesson? Diazoreplacement reactions are emphasized for converting smaller benzene rings into larger ones.

Why is the order of synthesis important in diazo retrosynthesis? The order is important because sequence groups and blocking groups must be considered to plan the synthesis correctly.

What are students encouraged to do before seeing the instructor's solution? Students are encouraged to attempt the synthesis problem independently using their knowledge of diazo reactions.

What concept helps in determining which groups to introduce or protect during synthesis? Understanding sequence groups and blocking groups helps determine which groups to introduce or protect.

What is a key skill practiced in this lesson related to aromatic synthesis? A key skill is planning and proposing synthetic routes using diazoreplacement reactions.