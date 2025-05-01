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Diazole A meta-directing group with a positive charge, acting as a strong deactivator in aromatic substitution. Blocking Group A substituent used to control reaction position, later removed to leave only its influence on the product. Sequence Group A substituent capable of altering the order or outcome of aromatic synthesis by changing directing effects. H3PO2 A reagent that removes diazole groups, enabling selective ortho substitution in aromatic compounds. Clemensine Reduction A process using zinc and mercury in HCl to convert a meta-director into an ortho-para director. Side Chain Oxidation A reaction using KMnO4 to convert an alkyl group into benzoic acid, altering its directing influence. Lithium Aluminum Hydride A strong reducing agent that transforms nitro groups into anilines in aromatic systems. Stannous Chloride A reagent that reduces nitro groups to anilines, commonly used in aromatic chemistry. Phenol An ortho-para directing group formed by replacing diazole with water in aromatic substitution. Meta Director A substituent that directs incoming groups to the meta position due to its electron-withdrawing nature. Ortho-Para Director A substituent that increases reactivity at the ortho and para positions by donating electrons. Benzoic Acid A product of side chain oxidation, acting as a meta-director in further aromatic substitution. Reducing Agent A substance that donates electrons to convert functional groups, such as nitro to amine, in aromatic rings. KMnO4 An oxidizing agent used to transform alkyl side chains into carboxylic acids on aromatic rings.
Diazo Sequence Groups definitions
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Diazo Retrosynthesis
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