Diazole A meta-directing group with a positive charge, acting as a strong deactivator in aromatic substitution.

Blocking Group A substituent used to control reaction position, later removed to leave only its influence on the product.

Sequence Group A substituent capable of altering the order or outcome of aromatic synthesis by changing directing effects.

H3PO2 A reagent that removes diazole groups, enabling selective ortho substitution in aromatic compounds.

Clemensine Reduction A process using zinc and mercury in HCl to convert a meta-director into an ortho-para director.

Side Chain Oxidation A reaction using KMnO4 to convert an alkyl group into benzoic acid, altering its directing influence.