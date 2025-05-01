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Diazo Sequence Groups definitions

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  • Diazole
    A meta-directing group with a positive charge, acting as a strong deactivator in aromatic substitution.
  • Blocking Group
    A substituent used to control reaction position, later removed to leave only its influence on the product.
  • Sequence Group
    A substituent capable of altering the order or outcome of aromatic synthesis by changing directing effects.
  • H3PO2
    A reagent that removes diazole groups, enabling selective ortho substitution in aromatic compounds.
  • Clemensine Reduction
    A process using zinc and mercury in HCl to convert a meta-director into an ortho-para director.
  • Side Chain Oxidation
    A reaction using KMnO4 to convert an alkyl group into benzoic acid, altering its directing influence.
  • Lithium Aluminum Hydride
    A strong reducing agent that transforms nitro groups into anilines in aromatic systems.
  • Stannous Chloride
    A reagent that reduces nitro groups to anilines, commonly used in aromatic chemistry.
  • Phenol
    An ortho-para directing group formed by replacing diazole with water in aromatic substitution.
  • Meta Director
    A substituent that directs incoming groups to the meta position due to its electron-withdrawing nature.
  • Ortho-Para Director
    A substituent that increases reactivity at the ortho and para positions by donating electrons.
  • Benzoic Acid
    A product of side chain oxidation, acting as a meta-director in further aromatic substitution.
  • Reducing Agent
    A substance that donates electrons to convert functional groups, such as nitro to amine, in aromatic rings.
  • KMnO4
    An oxidizing agent used to transform alkyl side chains into carboxylic acids on aromatic rings.