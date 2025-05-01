What is a blocking group in aromatic synthesis? A blocking group is a substituent that directs other reactions and is later removed, leaving no trace except for its effects on the product.

How can diazole groups be used as blocking groups? Diazole groups can be introduced to block a position and then removed with H3PO2, allowing selective substitution elsewhere.

What reagent is used to remove a diazole group from an aromatic ring? Hypophosphorous acid (H3PO2) is used to remove diazole groups from aromatic rings.

What is the effect of Clemensine reduction on a meta director? Clemensine reduction converts a meta director into an ortho-para director using zinc and mercury over HCl.

How does side chain oxidation with KMnO4 affect the directing effects of an R group? Side chain oxidation with KMnO4 converts an R group to benzoic acid, changing it from an ortho-para director to a meta director.

Which reducing agents can convert nitro groups to anilines? Lithium aluminum hydride and stannous chloride are reducing agents that can convert nitro groups to anilines.