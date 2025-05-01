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What is a blocking group in aromatic synthesis? A blocking group is a substituent that directs other reactions and is later removed, leaving no trace except for its effects on the product. How can diazole groups be used as blocking groups? Diazole groups can be introduced to block a position and then removed with H3PO2, allowing selective substitution elsewhere. What reagent is used to remove a diazole group from an aromatic ring? Hypophosphorous acid (H3PO2) is used to remove diazole groups from aromatic rings. What is the effect of Clemensine reduction on a meta director? Clemensine reduction converts a meta director into an ortho-para director using zinc and mercury over HCl. How does side chain oxidation with KMnO4 affect the directing effects of an R group? Side chain oxidation with KMnO4 converts an R group to benzoic acid, changing it from an ortho-para director to a meta director. Which reducing agents can convert nitro groups to anilines? Lithium aluminum hydride and stannous chloride are reducing agents that can convert nitro groups to anilines. Why is diazole considered a meta director? Diazole is a meta director because it has a full positive charge, making it a strong deactivator. How can diazole be transformed into an ortho-para director? Diazole can be replaced by a donating group, such as phenol, through a replacement reaction with water. What happens when diazole is treated with water? When diazole is treated with water, it is converted into phenol, which is an ortho-para director. What is the purpose of using diazole as a blocking group? Diazole is used as a blocking group to prevent substitution at a specific position, allowing selective reactions elsewhere before its removal. What is a sequence group in aromatic synthesis? A sequence group is a substituent that can alter the order of reactions in aromatic synthesis and can be transformed from one directing effect to another. How does H3PO2 facilitate ortho substitution? H3PO2 removes the diazole blocking group, which forces substitution to occur at the ortho position. What is the effect of converting a nitro group to an aniline on directing effects? Converting a nitro group to an aniline changes it from a meta director to an ortho-para director. What is the only evidence that a blocking group was present after its removal? The only evidence is the altered substitution pattern on the aromatic ring; the blocking group itself is no longer present. Why must sequence groups be considered in synthetic planning with diazo reactions? Sequence groups must be considered because they can change the directing effects and influence the outcome of subsequent reactions.
Diazo Sequence Groups quiz
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