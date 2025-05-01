Aldehyde Intermediate product formed by selective reduction of certain carbonyl compounds, stopping before full conversion to alcohol.

Carbonyl Functional group containing a carbon double-bonded to oxygen, commonly targeted in reduction reactions.

Reducing Agent Substance that donates electrons or hydrogen to another compound, facilitating conversion of carbonyls to lower oxidation states.

Lithium Aluminum Hydride Strong, non-selective hydride donor that typically reduces carbonyls all the way to alcohols.

Sodium Borohydride Milder hydride source than LAH, commonly used for reducing carbonyls to alcohols but less reactive with carboxylic acids.

Steric Hindrance Spatial crowding around a reactive center, often used to control selectivity and limit reactivity in reduction reactions.