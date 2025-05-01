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DIBAL definitions

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  • Aldehyde
    Intermediate product formed by selective reduction of certain carbonyl compounds, stopping before full conversion to alcohol.
  • Carbonyl
    Functional group containing a carbon double-bonded to oxygen, commonly targeted in reduction reactions.
  • Reducing Agent
    Substance that donates electrons or hydrogen to another compound, facilitating conversion of carbonyls to lower oxidation states.
  • Lithium Aluminum Hydride
    Strong, non-selective hydride donor that typically reduces carbonyls all the way to alcohols.
  • Sodium Borohydride
    Milder hydride source than LAH, commonly used for reducing carbonyls to alcohols but less reactive with carboxylic acids.
  • Steric Hindrance
    Spatial crowding around a reactive center, often used to control selectivity and limit reactivity in reduction reactions.
  • Tert-Butoxy Group
    Bulky ether substituent attached to aluminum in modified reducing agents, decreasing their reactivity.
  • Diisobutylaluminum Hydride
    Bulky, selective hydride donor that reduces esters and nitriles to aldehydes without over-reduction.
  • Hydrolysis
    Step involving water to convert the intermediate formed by reduction into the final aldehyde product.
  • Acid Chloride
    Reactive carbonyl derivative that can be selectively reduced to an aldehyde using sterically hindered hydride sources.
  • Ester
    Functional group containing a carbonyl bonded to an oxygen, convertible to an aldehyde with selective reducing agents.
  • Nitrile
    Functional group featuring a carbon triple-bonded to nitrogen, reducible to an aldehyde with specific hydride donors.
  • Isobutyl Group
    Bulky alkyl substituent attached to aluminum in DIBAL-H, contributing to its selectivity and steric hindrance.