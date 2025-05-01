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Aldehyde Intermediate product formed by selective reduction of certain carbonyl compounds, stopping before full conversion to alcohol. Carbonyl Functional group containing a carbon double-bonded to oxygen, commonly targeted in reduction reactions. Reducing Agent Substance that donates electrons or hydrogen to another compound, facilitating conversion of carbonyls to lower oxidation states. Lithium Aluminum Hydride Strong, non-selective hydride donor that typically reduces carbonyls all the way to alcohols. Sodium Borohydride Milder hydride source than LAH, commonly used for reducing carbonyls to alcohols but less reactive with carboxylic acids. Steric Hindrance Spatial crowding around a reactive center, often used to control selectivity and limit reactivity in reduction reactions. Tert-Butoxy Group Bulky ether substituent attached to aluminum in modified reducing agents, decreasing their reactivity. Diisobutylaluminum Hydride Bulky, selective hydride donor that reduces esters and nitriles to aldehydes without over-reduction. Hydrolysis Step involving water to convert the intermediate formed by reduction into the final aldehyde product. Acid Chloride Reactive carbonyl derivative that can be selectively reduced to an aldehyde using sterically hindered hydride sources. Ester Functional group containing a carbonyl bonded to an oxygen, convertible to an aldehyde with selective reducing agents. Nitrile Functional group featuring a carbon triple-bonded to nitrogen, reducible to an aldehyde with specific hydride donors. Isobutyl Group Bulky alkyl substituent attached to aluminum in DIBAL-H, contributing to its selectivity and steric hindrance.
DIBAL definitions
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DIBAL
21. Aldehydes and Ketones: Nucleophilic Addition
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