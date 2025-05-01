What is the typical product when strong reducing agents like lithium aluminum hydride (LAH) or sodium borohydride react with carbonyl compounds? The typical product is an alcohol, as these strong reducing agents add two equivalents of hydrogen to the carbonyl.

Why would you use a milder reducing agent instead of LAH or sodium borohydride when reducing a carbonyl? A milder reducing agent is used to stop at the aldehyde stage, adding only one equivalent of hydrogen instead of two.

What is the main structural difference between LAH and its sterically hindered version used for reducing acid chlorides? The sterically hindered version replaces three hydrogens with tert-butoxy groups, leaving only one reactive hydrogen.

Which functional group does the sterically hindered version of LAH specifically reduce to an aldehyde? It specifically reduces acid chlorides to aldehydes.

What is the purpose of adding tert-butoxy groups to LAH? Adding tert-butoxy groups increases steric hindrance, making the reagent less reactive and selective for adding only one equivalent of hydrogen.

What is DIBAL-H and what does its name stand for? DIBAL-H stands for diisobutylaluminum hydride, a milder reducing agent.