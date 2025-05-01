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Diels-Alder Reaction A heat-driven pericyclic process forming a six-membered ring from a conjugated diene and a dienophile. Pericyclic Reaction A concerted reaction involving cyclic redistribution of bonding electrons, often without intermediates. 1,3-Diene A molecule with two double bonds separated by one single bond, requiring conjugation for reactivity. Dienophile An alkene or alkyne that reacts with a diene, often acting as the electron-deficient partner. Conjugated Diene A diene with alternating single and double bonds, enabling electron delocalization and reactivity. Isolated Diene A diene with non-adjacent double bonds, lacking the necessary conjugation for cycloaddition. S-cis Conformation A spatial arrangement where substituents on a single bond are on the same side, enabling cycloaddition. S-trans Conformation A spatial arrangement where substituents on a single bond are on opposite sides, preventing reaction. Sigma Bond A single covalent bond allowing free rotation, crucial for conformational changes in dienes. Pi Bond A bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, present in both dienes and dienophiles. Cyclohexene A six-membered ring with one double bond, often the product of Diels-Alder cycloaddition. Dimerization A process where two identical molecules combine, sometimes observed with dienes and dienophiles. Stereochemistry The spatial arrangement of atoms, which must be preserved during cycloaddition for correct product formation. Enantiomer One of a pair of non-superimposable mirror-image molecules, possible from trans dienophile reactions. Cis Alkene An alkene with substituents on the same side of the double bond, leading to cis products in cycloaddition.
Diels-Alder Reaction definitions
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Diels-Alder Reaction
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