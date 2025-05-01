Diels-Alder Reaction A heat-driven pericyclic process forming a six-membered ring from a conjugated diene and a dienophile.

Pericyclic Reaction A concerted reaction involving cyclic redistribution of bonding electrons, often without intermediates.

1,3-Diene A molecule with two double bonds separated by one single bond, requiring conjugation for reactivity.

Dienophile An alkene or alkyne that reacts with a diene, often acting as the electron-deficient partner.

Conjugated Diene A diene with alternating single and double bonds, enabling electron delocalization and reactivity.

Isolated Diene A diene with non-adjacent double bonds, lacking the necessary conjugation for cycloaddition.