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Diels-Alder Reaction definitions

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  • Diels-Alder Reaction
    A heat-driven pericyclic process forming a six-membered ring from a conjugated diene and a dienophile.
  • Pericyclic Reaction
    A concerted reaction involving cyclic redistribution of bonding electrons, often without intermediates.
  • 1,3-Diene
    A molecule with two double bonds separated by one single bond, requiring conjugation for reactivity.
  • Dienophile
    An alkene or alkyne that reacts with a diene, often acting as the electron-deficient partner.
  • Conjugated Diene
    A diene with alternating single and double bonds, enabling electron delocalization and reactivity.
  • Isolated Diene
    A diene with non-adjacent double bonds, lacking the necessary conjugation for cycloaddition.
  • S-cis Conformation
    A spatial arrangement where substituents on a single bond are on the same side, enabling cycloaddition.
  • S-trans Conformation
    A spatial arrangement where substituents on a single bond are on opposite sides, preventing reaction.
  • Sigma Bond
    A single covalent bond allowing free rotation, crucial for conformational changes in dienes.
  • Pi Bond
    A bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, present in both dienes and dienophiles.
  • Cyclohexene
    A six-membered ring with one double bond, often the product of Diels-Alder cycloaddition.
  • Dimerization
    A process where two identical molecules combine, sometimes observed with dienes and dienophiles.
  • Stereochemistry
    The spatial arrangement of atoms, which must be preserved during cycloaddition for correct product formation.
  • Enantiomer
    One of a pair of non-superimposable mirror-image molecules, possible from trans dienophile reactions.
  • Cis Alkene
    An alkene with substituents on the same side of the double bond, leading to cis products in cycloaddition.