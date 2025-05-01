Dihydroxylation An addition process introducing two hydroxyl groups across a double bond, yielding a diol with specific stereochemistry.

Syn Addition A process where two substituents are added to the same side of a double bond, resulting in a cis product.

Vicinal Diol A molecule featuring two hydroxyl groups attached to adjacent carbon atoms, often formed from alkene reactions.

Potassium Permanganate A strong oxidizing agent, often depicted as a 'UFO,' used to add oxygen atoms to double bonds in organic synthesis.

Osmium Tetroxide A reagent with a central metal surrounded by oxygens, facilitating syn addition of hydroxyl groups to alkenes.

Double Bond A region of high electron density between two carbons, serving as a reactive site for addition reactions.