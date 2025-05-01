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Dihydroxylation An addition process introducing two hydroxyl groups across a double bond, yielding a diol with specific stereochemistry. Syn Addition A process where two substituents are added to the same side of a double bond, resulting in a cis product. Vicinal Diol A molecule featuring two hydroxyl groups attached to adjacent carbon atoms, often formed from alkene reactions. Potassium Permanganate A strong oxidizing agent, often depicted as a 'UFO,' used to add oxygen atoms to double bonds in organic synthesis. Osmium Tetroxide A reagent with a central metal surrounded by oxygens, facilitating syn addition of hydroxyl groups to alkenes. Double Bond A region of high electron density between two carbons, serving as a reactive site for addition reactions. Cyclization A mechanistic step where a ring intermediate forms as a reagent interacts with a double bond. Catalytic NMO A catalyst sometimes used with osmium tetroxide to regenerate the active oxidant during dihydroxylation. Cis Configuration A spatial arrangement where two groups are on the same side of a reference plane, often resulting from syn addition. Alcohol Group A functional group consisting of an -OH moiety, introduced to alkenes during dihydroxylation. Oxidizing Agent A substance capable of transferring oxygen atoms to other molecules, crucial in addition reactions to alkenes. Cyclic Intermediate A transient ring structure formed during the initial step of the dihydroxylation mechanism. Mechanism A sequence of steps describing how reactants are converted to products, with emphasis on key intermediates. Reagent A chemical species introduced to drive a specific transformation, such as adding hydroxyl groups to a double bond.
Dihydroxylation definitions
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Dihydroxylation
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