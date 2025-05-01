What is syn vicinal dihydroxylation? It is an addition reaction that adds two alcohol groups to the same double bond in a syn (cis) and vicinal (adjacent) fashion.

Which two reagents are commonly used for syn vicinal dihydroxylation? Potassium permanganate (KMnO4) and osmium tetroxide (OsO4) are commonly used.

What is the product of syn vicinal dihydroxylation called? The product is called a diol, specifically a vicinal diol.

What does 'vicinal' mean in the context of diols? Vicinal means that the two alcohol groups are on adjacent (neighboring) carbons.

What does 'syn' mean in the context of this reaction? Syn means that both alcohol groups are added to the same side (cis) of the double bond.

Do you need to know the full mechanism of syn vicinal dihydroxylation for exams? No, you only need to know the first step and the overall result, not the full mechanism.