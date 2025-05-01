Back
What is syn vicinal dihydroxylation? It is an addition reaction that adds two alcohol groups to the same double bond in a syn (cis) and vicinal (adjacent) fashion. Which two reagents are commonly used for syn vicinal dihydroxylation? Potassium permanganate (KMnO4) and osmium tetroxide (OsO4) are commonly used. What is the product of syn vicinal dihydroxylation called? The product is called a diol, specifically a vicinal diol. What does 'vicinal' mean in the context of diols? Vicinal means that the two alcohol groups are on adjacent (neighboring) carbons. What does 'syn' mean in the context of this reaction? Syn means that both alcohol groups are added to the same side (cis) of the double bond. Do you need to know the full mechanism of syn vicinal dihydroxylation for exams? No, you only need to know the first step and the overall result, not the full mechanism. What is the first step in the mechanism when using OsO4? The first step is a cyclization reaction where the double bond reacts with an oxygen atom from OsO4 to form a cyclic intermediate. What happens to the OsO4 reagent after the reaction? OsO4 loses two oxygens and leaves, no longer part of the final product. What is the role of NMO in this reaction? NMO can be used as a catalyst, but it is not always present and is not essential to remember for the basic reaction. How many alcohol groups are added to the double bond in this reaction? Two alcohol groups are added, one to each carbon of the original double bond. What is a metaphor used to describe KMnO4 and OsO4 in the lesson? They are described as UFOs or flying saucers that 'attack' double bonds and add oxygens. Is the addition of alcohol groups in this reaction anti or syn? The addition is syn, meaning both groups are added to the same side. What is left behind after the 'UFO' reagents react with the double bond? A vicinal diol (two adjacent alcohols) is left behind. Why is it important to recognize the final product of this reaction? Because understanding the final product helps you predict the outcome without memorizing the full mechanism. What should students focus on learning for syn vicinal dihydroxylation? Students should focus on recognizing the reagents, the syn addition, and the structure of the final diol product.
Dihydroxylation quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Dihydroxylation
10. Addition Reactions
5 problems
Topic
Ernest
Ozonolysis
10. Addition Reactions
7 problems
Topic
Johnny
10. Addition Reactions - Part 1 of 4
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Johnny
10. Addition Reactions - Part 2 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny
10. Addition Reactions - Part 3 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny
10. Addition Reactions - Part 4 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny