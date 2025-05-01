Back
Aldol Condensation A reaction where an enolate attacks an electrophilic carbonyl, forming a β-hydroxy carbonyl compound. Asymmetrical Ketone A molecule with two different groups attached to the carbonyl carbon, allowing formation of two distinct enolates. Enolate A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonation of a carbon adjacent to a carbonyl group. Directed Reaction A process used to selectively generate a specific enolate from a molecule with multiple possible sites. Thermodynamic Enolate The more substituted, stable enolate formed under equilibrium conditions, favored by small bases. Kinetic Enolate The less substituted, rapidly formed enolate favored by bulky bases and low temperatures. Thermodynamic Control A condition where product distribution is determined by relative stability, typically using small bases. Kinetic Control A condition where product distribution is determined by the rate of formation, typically using bulky bases. Small Base A reagent like NaOH that can access more hindered positions, favoring formation of the more substituted enolate. Bulky Base A large, sterically hindered base such as LDA, favoring deprotonation at less hindered positions. LDA A non-nucleophilic, bulky base commonly used to generate kinetic enolates selectively. Tert Butoxide A bulky base that can also be used to favor formation of kinetic enolates by deprotonating less hindered sites. Non-nucleophilic Base A base that removes protons without adding to electrophilic centers, preventing side reactions. Electrophile A species with an electron-deficient center that reacts with nucleophiles like enolates.
Directed Condensations definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14