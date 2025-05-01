Aldol Condensation A reaction where an enolate attacks an electrophilic carbonyl, forming a β-hydroxy carbonyl compound.

Asymmetrical Ketone A molecule with two different groups attached to the carbonyl carbon, allowing formation of two distinct enolates.

Enolate A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonation of a carbon adjacent to a carbonyl group.

Directed Reaction A process used to selectively generate a specific enolate from a molecule with multiple possible sites.

Thermodynamic Enolate The more substituted, stable enolate formed under equilibrium conditions, favored by small bases.

Kinetic Enolate The less substituted, rapidly formed enolate favored by bulky bases and low temperatures.