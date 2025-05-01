Why are directed reactions necessary when working with asymmetrical ketones in enolate chemistry? Directed reactions are necessary because asymmetrical ketones can form two different enolates, and we need to select which enolate will react with the electrophile.

What is the thermodynamic enolate? The thermodynamic enolate is the more substituted enolate, which is favored under thermodynamic control using small bases.

What type of base favors the formation of the thermodynamic enolate? Small bases, such as NaOH, favor the formation of the thermodynamic (more substituted) enolate.

What is the kinetic enolate? The kinetic enolate is the less substituted enolate, which forms more quickly and is favored by bulky bases.

Which type of base is used to favor the kinetic enolate? Bulky bases, such as LDA (Lithium Diisopropylamide), are used to favor the formation of the kinetic enolate.

Why is LDA a popular base for forming kinetic enolates? LDA is popular because it is a bulky, non-nucleophilic base that efficiently removes a hydrogen without adding to the substrate.