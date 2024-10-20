Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Disaccharide quiz Flashcards

Disaccharide quiz
1/11
  • What type of bond is formed between two sugars in a disaccharide?
    An O glycosidic bond is formed between two sugars in a disaccharide.
  • Disaccharides include what sugar molecules?
    Disaccharides include two monosaccharide sugar molecules.
  • What is a disaccharide?
    A disaccharide is a carbohydrate composed of two monosaccharides linked by an O glycosidic bond.
  • Disaccharides are composed of how many covalently-bonded simple sugars?
    Disaccharides are composed of two covalently-bonded simple sugars.
  • Which disaccharide is made up of glucose and fructose joined by a glycosidic bond?
    Sucrose is the disaccharide made up of glucose and fructose joined by a glycosidic bond.
  • What happens in a disaccharide formation?
    In a disaccharide formation, two monosaccharides are linked by an O glycosidic bond through a condensation reaction, releasing one water molecule.
  • How many sugar units are bonded in a disaccharide?
    Two sugar units are bonded in a disaccharide.
  • Which type of bond forms disaccharides?
    Disaccharides are formed by O glycosidic bonds.
  • Which of the following molecules is a disaccharide? A) Glucose B) Fructose C) Sucrose D) Ribose
    C) Sucrose
  • What molecule consists of two monosaccharides bonded together?
    A disaccharide consists of two monosaccharides bonded together.
  • How many monomers are linked together in a disaccharide?
    Two monomers are linked together in a disaccharide.