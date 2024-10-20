Disaccharide quiz Flashcards
Disaccharide quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
1/11
Terms in this set (11)
- What type of bond is formed between two sugars in a disaccharide?An O glycosidic bond is formed between two sugars in a disaccharide.
- Disaccharides include what sugar molecules?Disaccharides include two monosaccharide sugar molecules.
- What is a disaccharide?A disaccharide is a carbohydrate composed of two monosaccharides linked by an O glycosidic bond.
- Disaccharides are composed of how many covalently-bonded simple sugars?Disaccharides are composed of two covalently-bonded simple sugars.
- Which disaccharide is made up of glucose and fructose joined by a glycosidic bond?Sucrose is the disaccharide made up of glucose and fructose joined by a glycosidic bond.
- What happens in a disaccharide formation?In a disaccharide formation, two monosaccharides are linked by an O glycosidic bond through a condensation reaction, releasing one water molecule.
- How many sugar units are bonded in a disaccharide?Two sugar units are bonded in a disaccharide.
- Which type of bond forms disaccharides?Disaccharides are formed by O glycosidic bonds.
- Which of the following molecules is a disaccharide? A) Glucose B) Fructose C) Sucrose D) RiboseC) Sucrose
- What molecule consists of two monosaccharides bonded together?A disaccharide consists of two monosaccharides bonded together.
- How many monomers are linked together in a disaccharide?Two monomers are linked together in a disaccharide.