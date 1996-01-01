Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
By now you guys should be pro's at monosaccharides, but let's take it a step further and explore what a disaccharide is. In its simplest terms, a disaccharide is two monosaccharides bound by an O-glycosidic linkage (α or β). Below we will take a look at some important ones to remember.
Important Disaccharides:
Identify the following disaccharides as reducing sugars (RS) or non-reducing sugars (NS)
Draw a theoretical acid-catalyzed Fischer Glycosidation mechanism for the condensation of D-Glucose into cellubiose. (Note:This reaction would lead to very poor yields of cellubiose- can you hypothesize why?)