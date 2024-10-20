DNA Double Helix quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 17 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following DNA molecules is the most stable? A) A-T rich DNA B) G-C rich DNA C) Single-stranded DNA D) RNA B) G-C rich DNA. G-C pairs have three hydrogen bonds compared to A-T pairs, which have two, making G-C rich DNA more stable.

Who contributed to the determination of the shape of the DNA molecule through X-ray crystallography? Rosalind Franklin contributed to the determination of the DNA molecule's shape through X-ray crystallography.

Who is credited with creating the first accurate model of DNA? James Watson and Francis Crick are credited with creating the first accurate model of DNA.

Which scientist's X-ray diffraction data helped to demonstrate the double helix structure of DNA? Rosalind Franklin's X-ray diffraction data helped to demonstrate the double helix structure of DNA.

Why is it important that Taq DNA polymerase is heat-stable? Taq DNA polymerase is heat-stable, which is important because it allows the enzyme to withstand the high temperatures used in PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) without denaturing.

Which scientist(s) is/are noted for their X-ray diffraction photo of DNA? Rosalind Franklin is noted for her X-ray diffraction photo of DNA.

Which scientist confirmed the helical nature of DNA using X-ray diffraction? Rosalind Franklin confirmed the helical nature of DNA using X-ray diffraction.

How does this data support Watson and Crick’s ideas about the structure of DNA? The X-ray diffraction data provided by Rosalind Franklin supported Watson and Crick's model by confirming the helical structure and dimensions of the DNA double helix.

Rosalind Franklin's picture of the DNA showed what shape? Rosalind Franklin's picture of the DNA showed a helical shape.

What structure is formed when two strands of nucleotides wind around each other? A double helix structure is formed when two strands of nucleotides wind around each other.

Which scientist(s) indicated that DNA was found in the shape of a double helix? James Watson and Francis Crick indicated that DNA was found in the shape of a double helix.

What type of bonds hold the two antiparallel strands of DNA together? Hydrogen bonds hold the two antiparallel strands of DNA together.

What bonds are broken during the unwinding of the DNA double helix? Hydrogen bonds between the nitrogenous bases are broken during the unwinding of the DNA double helix.

What connects the pairs of strands that make up the double helix of DNA? Hydrogen bonds between complementary nitrogenous bases connect the pairs of strands that make up the double helix of DNA.

What is double and helical about the double helix? The double helix is 'double' because it consists of two strands of nucleotides, and 'helical' because these strands twist around each other in a helical shape.

What is the diameter of the helix and the distance between bases? The diameter of the DNA helix is 20 angstroms, and the distance between bases in a full turn is approximately 34 angstroms.